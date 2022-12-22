Live: Zelenskyy visits the White House, holds press conference with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, US lawmakers and “ordinary people” of America for their support as he visited the White House on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians “inspire the world,” before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February

In a joint news conference in the East Room, Biden said it is “important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you, Mr President, about Ukraine’s fight, and the need to continue to stand together through 2023."

Biden told Zelenskyy that “it's an honour to be by your side” and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Biden also warned that Russia is “trying to use winter as a weapon" in the war.

Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the “war is not over” and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.

Earlier, Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Zelenskyy, who wore casual army green attire, as he got out of his vehicle at the White House. He shook hands with Biden before they went inside for their Oval Office meeting, followed by a news conference. In the evening, Zelenskyy will address Congress.

Andrew Harnik/AP President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support,” Zelenskyy posted on his official Instagram account after he landed.

“And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer.” He said the visit would "strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine.

The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians.

Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

Patrick Semansky/AP President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes him to the White House, with First lady Jill Biden at his right.

Zelenskyy headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-kilometre front line of the war, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

Poland’s private broadcaster, TVN24, said Zelenskyy crossed into Poland early Wednesday on his way to Washington. The station showed footage of what appeared to be Zelenskyy arriving at a train station and being escorted to a motorcade. TVN24 said the video, partially blurred for security reasons, was shot in Przemysl, a Polish border town that has been the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.

Patrick Semansky/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House.

US officials, citing security concerns, were mum about Zelenskyy's travel plans, but a US official confirmed that Zelenskyy was transported on a US Air Force jet that landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the visit “will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance.”