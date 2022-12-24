Massive US winter storm forces cancellation of over 8000 flights

Air travel disruptions in the United States have continued for a third day as a massive winter storm brings heavy snow, ice and cold to much of the country.

More than 8000 flights have been cancelled since Wednesday (US time), upending travel plans for millions of Americans ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Nearly 5000 flights were cancelled on Friday alone, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

“We’ve just got to stay positive,” said Wendell Davis, who was waiting at O'Hare Airport in Chicago on Friday after a series of flight cancellations.

Ashley Sherrod, whose flight from Tennessee to Michigan on Thursday was cancelled, was debating whether to drive or risk booking another flight.

“My family is calling, they want me home for Christmas, but they want me to be safe too,” she said. “Christmas is starting to, for lack of a better word, suck.”

David Zalubowski/AP Travellers queue up to pass through the security checkpoint in Denver International Airport

Sharisse Wooding, a school principal from Memphis, sat with her extended family at La Guardia Airport in New York on Friday morning, trying to figure out how to get home after a cancellation.

“This is not how I’m supposed to spend my Christmas break,” Wooding told The New York Times. She described the situation as “a little bit heartbreaking”.

Shane Phillips, who was hoping to fly from Los Angeles to Seattle to visit family, found out on Friday morning his Alaska Airlines flight had been cancelled and he’d be spending Christmas alone.

“I knew the weather was supposed to be bad, but I was hoping I’d get in before the freezing rain hit,” he told CNN. “They totally shut down transit, so I’m not sure how I would’ve left the airport.”

Keith Birmingham Travellers make their way into long lines at Los Angeles International Airport.

The huge storm has stretched from border to border. Forecasters said a bomb cyclone – when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm – had developed near the Great Lakes of North America, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

In Canada, WestJet cancelled all flights on Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9am as meteorologists in the country warned of a potential once-in-a-decade weather event.

In Mexico, migrants waited near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Joseph Cress Snow blows across US Highway 6 in Iowa as vehicles drive during a blizzard warning.

About 60% of the US population – more than 200 million people – have been put under an advisory or warning, the National Weather Service said. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.

Multiple highways were closed and crashes claimed at least six lives, officials said. At least two people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles in Ohio. A Missouri driver was killed on Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died on Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

In Iowa, sports broadcaster Mark Woodley became an internet sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. By midday on Friday, a compilation of his broadcasts had been viewed nearly 5 million times on Twitter.

“I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is, I kind of wish I couldn’t.”