Videos from US ice storm show people crawling up hills and vehicles sliding into one another

A massive winter storm slammed much of the United States during the Christmas week.

These severe weather conditions which stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, last for nearly two full days dropping visibility to zero and leaving cities with hardened snow everywhere.

Videos demonstrating how people in Seattle are managing the aftermath of the storm are going viral on TikTok.

Some residents are using crampons and microspikes to travel around the city where most of the streets are either covered in thick layers of snow or frozen.

Meanwhile, others are opting for more fun and adventurous alternative like sliding down the hills on their backs.

A video posted by the user @tubirah titled “This guy had to catch an Uber that couldn't come up the hill,” showed his neighbour sliding down a residential street with his luggage.

“He made it all good to the bottom of the hill and into his Uber. Just a fun slide,” he added in his caption.

In another video posted on the Christmas Eve, a man is seen crawling up a hill in Seattle using the support of makeshift pair of ice axes.

“Homie using knives as ice picks lmao,” one viewer commented.

Next to him on the street, there are multiple cars that have banged into each other including a US Postal Service truck.

The TikTok hashtag #seattleicestorm which has garnered more than 100 million views shows multiple videos of people struggling with their vehicles out on the road where they ultimately slam into others, creating lines of slipping vehicles.

The “once in a generation” storm saw blizzard warnings issued for nearly a dozen states in the United States including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin and New York.

Freezing temperatures and heavy snow caused more than 50 deaths all over the country. More than 16,000 flights were cancelled due to the storm and stranded thousands of travellers during the holidays.