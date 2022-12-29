US flight attendant admits she tried to smuggle fentanyl at airport

US flight attendant Teresa Lea White didn’t think she’d be screened before her flight.

As a flight attendant, Teresa Lea White figured she could skip the typical security screening process at San Diego International Airport before an October 4 flight.

But then TSA agents randomly selected her to go through a full-body scan.

As White stood in the scanner, federal court records from the Southern District of California said, agents noticed she was shaking.

Additional screening revealed a reason for the unease: Wrapped around the off-duty Mesa Airlines attendant's abdomen was a package containing 1.5kg of fentanyl, according to a complaint filed by a Homeland Security Investigations agent.

White initially claimed it was a weight loss pack.

On Friday, the 41-year-old flight attendant pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. In her plea, she admitted using her job as a flight attendant - "a position of trust" - to try to avoid the drug's detection.

Her attorney, Troy Owens Jr, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

White's guilty plea comes as illegal fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, floods the United States and fuels a deadly epidemic.

A recent Washington Post investigation found that it has become the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. The Drug Enforcement Administration announced last week that it had seized more than 379 million doses of fentanyl in 2022 - an amount DEA administrator Anne Milgram said was enough "to kill everyone in the United States".

According to her plea, White flew from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to San Diego International Airport on October 4. She left the secure area of the San Diego airport and then returned to security with plans of flying to Boston.

She tried to go through the "known crew member" queue, which allows airline crew members to bypass the more rigorous screening passengers go through. It was then that she was chosen to go through the regular line.

While walking through a metal detector, the federal complaint said, White set off the alarm. She was sent through one of TSA's "advanced imaging technology" scanners, and agents noticed that she appeared hesitant before entering.

The scanner flagged her abdomen, and White was taken to a private screening room, where agents removed the package from her abdomen. While in police custody, the complaint states, White said the item was "not what you think." She said it was a "mercury pack" given to her by a co-worker for weight loss.

But a field test of the substance inside the 1.5kg package tested positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint. White was arrested and taken to jail.

She admitted in the plea that she planned to deliver the fentanyl to another person. It was not immediately clear who - or where - that person was.

White is set to be sentenced in a California courtroom on March 24. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Federal officials praised the outcome of the case.

"Drug traffickers use air, land and sea for personal gain, putting people's lives in danger," DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said in a news release.

"We will continue the great work with our partners to bring traffickers to justice and keep our community safe."

Fentanyl's explosion in the US followed the DEA's crackdown on the domestic opioid industry, as Americans addicted to prescription painkillers found them suddenly difficult to obtain. Mexican drug cartels filled the void, producing fentanyl in covert labs.

San Diego has emerged as ground zero for trafficking the drug into the US, The Post found, with more than half the fentanyl seized along the southern border found there.