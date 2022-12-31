Man arrested for murder of four students in Idaho studied the minds of criminals

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago.

The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning (local time) by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first-degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Father of Idaho stabbings victim calls police 'cowards,' releases new details

* Mystery shrouds Idaho uni murders as victims' families grieve and heal

* Police investigating 'hundreds' of tips that one of the University of Idaho stabbings victims had a stalker

* 911 call in University of Idaho killings came from one of surviving roommates’ cellphones



Monroe County Correctional Facility This photo provided by Monroe County Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger, arrested on suspicion of the murder of the four students.

Who is the suspect?

Kohberger is a PhD student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is a short drive across the state line from the University of Idaho.

He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate of arts degree in psychology in 2018, said college spokesperson Mia Rossi-Marino. DeSales University in Pennsylvania said that he received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed graduate studies in June 2022.

Kohberger allegedly posted in a Reddit community for former prisoners to ask for help with a research survey about “how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”, the New York Post reported.

Kohberger asked about “the story behind your most recent criminal offence, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience”, the New York Post reported.

Instagram An Instagram photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Mysterious crime scene

The Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of November 13. Investigators were unable to name a suspect or locate a murder weapon for weeks.

But the case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white Hyundai Elantra sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request December 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call centre because so many were coming in. By mid-December, investigators were working through nearly 12,000 tips and had identified more than 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.

“We are still looking for the weapon,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said. “I will say that we have found an Elantra.”

Ted S. Warren/AP A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead.

Victims attacked in their sleep

Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were members of the university's Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

Police said the rental home would be cleared of “potential biohazards and other harmful substances” to collect evidence starting Friday morning. It was unclear how long the work would take, but a news release said the house would be returned to the property manager upon completion.

Family relieved, but in the dark

Shanon Gray, an attorney representing Goncalves's father, Steve Goncalves, said law enforcement officials called the family to let them know about the arrest, but gave no additional information about how or why they believe he might be connected to the murders.

“Obviously they’re relieved that someone has been arrested,” Gray said. “You guys know about as much as we do right now.”

Suspect ‘super awkward’

Ben Roberts, a graduate student in the criminology and criminal justice department at WSU, described Kohberger as confident and outgoing, but said it seemed like “he was always looking for a way to fit in”.

“It’s pretty out of left field,” he said of the news Friday. “I had honestly just pegged him as being super awkward.”

Roberts started the programme in August – along with Kohberger, he said – and had several courses with him. He described Kohberger as wanting to appear academic.

“One thing he would always do, almost without fail, was find the most complicated way to explain something,” he said. “He had to make sure you knew that he knew it.”

Ted S. Warren/AP A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho.

Online sleuths

The case also enticed online sleuths who speculated about potential suspects and motives. In the early days of the investigation, police released relatively few details publicly. Safety concerns also had the university hiring an additional security firm to escort students across campus and the Idaho State Police sending troopers to help patrol the city’s streets.