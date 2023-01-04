US punters gear up for lotto with $1.25 billion jackpot

The prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in US history. (File photo)

An estimated US$785 million (NZ$1.25 billion) Mega Millions jackpot tomorrow will give US lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang.

The prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in US history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game's numbers for more than two months.

There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

The jackpot-winning drought isn't surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The US$785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated US$395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record US$2.04 billion Powerball prize on November 8.

There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot.