US funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts

A former Colorado funeral home operator has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US judge for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting corpses and selling body parts without permission.

Megan Hess, 46, pleaded guilty to fraud in July and on Tuesday (local time) received the maximum sentence of 20 years, Reuters reported.

US authorities said Hess and her 69-year-old mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to fraud and received a sentence of 15 years, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families’ knowledge.

US District Judge Christine Arguello said the case was the “most emotionally draining” she’d ever experienced and sentenced the pair after victims testified about the pain they’d suffered.

“Our sweet mother, they dismembered her,” Erin Smith told the court. “We don't even have a name for a crime this heinous.”

“I’ve worn many masks to cover the pain. I’ll never be okay,” said Tina Shanon, whose mother was also dismembered.

RJ Sangosti/Getty Images Megan Hess arrives to the Wayne Aspinall Courthouse with her lawyer for her sentencing trial.

Hess and Koch operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in western Colorado. They were arrested in 2020 and charged with six counts of fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials.

A grand jury indictment said that from 2010 through 2018, Hess and Koch offered to cremate bodies and provide the remains to families at a cost of US$1000 or more, but many of the cremations never occurred.

Hess created a nonprofit organisation in 2009 called Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation as a body-broker service doing business as Donor Services, authorities said.

On dozens of occasions, Hess and Koch transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families’ knowledge, according to the US Justice Department. The transfers were done through Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and Donor Services and families were given ashes that were not those of their loved ones, authorities said.

Hess and Koch also shipped bodies and body parts that tested positive for, or belonged to people who died from, infectious diseases including HIV and Hepatitis B and C, despite certifying to buyers that the remains were disease-free, authorities said.

Hess’ lawyer, Ashley Petrey, told the court that Hess was motivated by a desire to advance medical research.

Prosecutor Tim Neff scoffed at the argument.

“Eight years of repeated conduct of this nature is all the court needs to know about her history and character,” Neff said.

Koch said during the sentencing hearing, “I acknowledge my guilt and take responsibility for my actions. I’m very sorry for harm I caused you and your families.”

Hess declined to address the court.