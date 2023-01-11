'Storm Joe Biden's homes', Trump tells FBI after classified documents found in office

The US justice department is investigating a stash of sensitive intelligence documents, including some concerning Britain, found in the former office of US President Joe Biden.

The 10 memos and briefing materials discovered in Biden’s private academic office were dated between 2013 and 2016 - when he was vice president - and covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the UK, CNN reported.

The files, some of them marked as classified, were reportedly found by the president's personal lawyers in three or four boxes also containing unclassified papers that fall under the Presidential Records Act.

The documents were discovered on November 2 last year in a "locked closet" in the office at the Penn Biden Centre in Washington DC, six days before the midterm elections, but the matter only became public on Monday (local time) due to news reports.

White House 'cooperating'

The following day Biden’s legal team sent the documents to the National Archives, which referred the matter to the justice department because of their sensitive nature, with some classified at the “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information level”.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all documents from a president's administration must be turned over to the National Archives - that includes the vice president.

The White House statement said that it “is cooperating”, but did not explain why Biden’s team waited more than two months to announce the discovery.

The revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the 80-year-old president, who called the decision of former president Donald Trump to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida "irresponsible".

Andrew Harnik/AP US President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One.

The justice department has been investigating Trump after the FBI seized hundreds of records marked as sensitive or classified at his Mar-a-Lago resort in August last year.

Republicans denounce discovery

Republican Party figures were quick to seize on the reports.

“When the home of a former president of the United States was raided by FBI agents, I was deeply troubled by that action at the time. And this double standard is just as troubling,” Mike Pence, former vice president, told a conservative radio station.

Representative Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the US intelligence community conduct a "damage assessment".

Patrick Semansky/AP US President Joe Biden is in hot water over classified documents being discovered at his former office.

He sent the request on Tuesday (local time) to Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, saying that Biden's retention of the documents put him in "potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act".

Trump weighed in on his social media site, asking, "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?"

While Trump drew parallels to his own legal peril, the White House was at pains to draw a distinction, claiming the president had neither been notified that he had official records nor been asked to return them.

The archives repeatedly asked Trump to turn over large numbers of documents it had determined were missing, but he stalled for months before an FBI raid turned up 15 boxes of files at his Florida resort.

Andrew Harnik/AP Former US President Donald Trump is calling on the FBI to raid Joe Biden’s homes’.

“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives,” Richard Sauber, a special White House counsel, wrote in the statement.

The justice department has asked the US attorney in Chicago, John Lausch Jr, to review the documents in question.

A former top prosecutor appointed during President Barack Obama and Biden’s administration last night (local time) suggested Attorney General Merrick Garland should turn the matter over to a special counsel, just as he did the Trump investigation.

“To keep the confidence of the country, you need to be transparent and timely,” said John Fishwick Jr.