Biden's classified documents, explained: What to know about the investigation

EXPLAINER: US President Joe Biden's legal team uncovered additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House confirmed on Thursday (local time), adding to scrutiny following the discovery of a first set of classified papers at his office at the Penn Biden Centre for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Biden's lawyers have said they quickly turned all the classified documents over to authorities and have co-operated fully with the appropriate government agencies. As the Justice Department reviews the matter and weighs whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate, the discoveries prompted immediate comparisons with the ongoing criminal probe into classified documents found at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Elected officials' handling of sensitive government material has been the subject of fierce political debates since at least 2016, when Trump made a Justice Department investigation into the use of a private email server by his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, central to his presidential campaign.

Here are the basics of what's going on with Biden.

Where were the first and second batches of Biden's classified documents found?

The first batch of classified documents was found on November 2 but only came to light this week after the discovery was reported by CBS News. Biden's legal team said a small number of classified documents were discovered when an attorney opened a locked closet to pack up the contents of an office at the Penn Biden Centre for Diplomacy and Global Engagement - an institute in Washington that Biden started using after he served as vice president in the Obama administration.

People familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation, told The Washington Post that the discovery involved about 10 classified documents.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday.

The White House Counsel's Office notified the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) - the agency tasked with handling federal government records - which took possession of the documents the following day, a Biden lawyer said.

A "small number" of additional classified documents were recovered from the garage and an adjacent room of Biden's Wilmington residence, the White House said in a statement on Thursday. The statement said Biden's holiday home in Rehoboth, Delaware, was also searched, but no documents were found there.

The first set of papers may have been transferred at a time when Biden was transitioning out of political life and establishing new personal offices. Biden opened the Penn Biden Centre in 2018 as a think tank for the University of Pennsylvania, attracting some of the country's top foreign policy experts and former lawmakers, and he used it until he launched his 2020 presidential bid, the White House has said.

Do we know what Biden's classified documents contain?

We do not, although it is safe to say that most classified documents deal in some way with material related to foreign countries.

At a news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, Biden provided a few details on how the documents were found, saying that his lawyers were clearing out his office at the Penn Biden Centre and discovered the documents in a box and in what he called "a locked cabinet, or at least a closet."

"And as soon as they did, they realised there were several classified documents in that box," he added, without disclosing the content.

Biden's files at the Penn Biden Centre were apparently mixed in with other personal documents, including some related to the planning of the funeral of Beau Biden, his son who died in 2015, according to a person familiar with the inquiry.

Is Biden's possession of the documents under investigation?

Yes.

Biden's lawyers notified government agencies, and the Justice Department opened an investigation to see how the classified material got to the Penn Biden Centre and whether there was any other material that should be kept under government lock and key. Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned Chicago US Attorney John R. Lausch Jr, who was nominated by Trump, to oversee a review of the case.

"The White House is co-operating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings," Richard Sauber, a lawyer for Biden, said in a statement this week.

Sauber said that the Wilmington and Rehoboth residences were the other locations - in addition to the Penn Biden Centre - where documents would have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency. He said the lawyers discovered most of the documents in the garage of Biden's residence in Wilmington. One document, he said, was a single page and found in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach home, he said.

What has Biden said about the classified documents?

The president has expressed "surprise" at the discovery of the documents at the Penn Biden Centre, and he pledged to co-operate with any investigations.

"I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said at a news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday.

"But I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were. I've turned over the boxes - they've turned over the boxes to the Archives. And we're co-operating fully - co-operating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon, and there will be more detail at that time."

Biden called Trump's handling of classified documents "totally irresponsible" in a September television interview, asking: "How that could possibly happen?"

How does this compare to Trump's classified documents at Mar-a-Lago?

There are key distinctions between the Justice Department's review of the Biden documents and the agency's ongoing criminal investigation into former president Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents.

Volume is one key difference. The FBI eventually recovered more than 300 classified documents from Trump's private club and residence, Mar-a-Lago, last year, according to government court filings.

Another contrast is that the first batch of Biden's classified materials was voluntarily returned to the National Archives (remember, we do not yet have details on the second set, though Biden's lawyers say they have been fully complying with all requirements since the initial batch was discovered). By contrast, prosecutors have said they are investigating whether Trump or others obstructed government efforts to recover the secret papers.

In addition, Trump representatives claimed in mid-2022 that they had conducted a diligent search for classified documents and returned everything they could find. Weeks later, FBI agents conducting a court-authorised search of Mar-a-Lago found more than 100 additional classified documents.

In Trump's case, investigators are looking at possible charges of obstruction of justice or destruction of records as well as the possible mishandling of government secrets. No such allegation has been levelled in the Biden matter - although the investigation is at an earlier stage.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many houses of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social, the social media platform he started. "These documents were definitely not declassified."

The Biden documents were found at the Penn Biden Centre a little over two weeks before Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, on November 18 to lead the agency's Mar-a-Lago probe.

What have Republicans said about Biden's classified documents?

Republican leaders on Capitol Hill and elsewhere have called for more information about the Biden discovery and alleged a double standard in the way the government and news organisations have dealt with the situations of Trump and Biden.

Republicans have made the Mar-a-Lago search central to their calls for investigating or overhauling the Justice Department and pointed to the Biden documents as further evidence of alleged political bias in its processes.

Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, asked the White House and the National Archives on Tuesday to produce by January 24 all documents and communications by NARA, the White House, the Justice Department and Biden's attorneys related to the classified documents.

"NARA's inconsistent treatment of recovering classified records held by former president Trump and President Biden raises questions about political bias at the agency," Comer wrote in a letter to Debra Steidel Wall, the acting archivist.

In addition, Senator Mark R. Warner, chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, asked for a briefing on the Biden documents while renewing a request for one on the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.