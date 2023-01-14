6-year-old who shot his teacher had his bag searched, but the gun wasn't found

Officials at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the handgun he brought to class despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.

Police said on Friday (local time) they were not told about the tip before the shooting occurred.

Kelly King, a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, said a school employee had been notified of a possible gun at Richneck Elementary School before the January 6 shooting.

The student’s backpack was searched after school officials received the tip, but the gun wasn’t found before the shooting, said Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the Newport News school district.

READ MORE:

* 6-year-old shoots teacher during altercation in US classroom

* US teacher tried to confiscate gun from 6-year-old before being shot

* US teacher shot by 6-year-old student is in stable condition, officials say

* A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at a US school. He isn't the first



“The student's backpack was searched and nothing was found at the time,” Price told The Associated Press.

Price said she had not been told where school officials believe the gun was when the boy’s backpack was searched.

“That probably is definitely part of our internal investigation and the police investigation, but nothing about that has been released publicly,” she said.

Price declined to comment when asked who reported that the boy may have a weapon and whether school officials should have taken additional steps after the weapon was not found in his backpack.

Abby Zwerner/Facebook Abby Zwerner, 25, a teacher at a Virginia high school is recovering after being shot.

The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot in the chest with injuries initially considered to be life-threatening. Her condition has improved, though, and she has reportedly been in stable condition at a hospital.

The 6 shooting occurred as Zwerner was teaching her class. Authorities said there was no warning and no struggle before the boy pointed the gun at his teacher.

Police Chief Steve Drew has described the shooting as intentional. A judge will determine what’s next for the child, who is being held at a medical facility following an emergency custody order.

Drew said the child used his mother’s gun, which had been purchased legally. It’s unclear how he gained access to the weapon. A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14 as a misdemeanour.

John C. Clark/AP Residents hold a candlelight vigil in honour of Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner.

The shooting has sparked an outcry around the country about how a child so young could have gained access to a gun and brought it to school. News of the unsuccessful backpack search also raised questions.

Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said that while details are still outstanding about how the search was conducted, the situation underscores the need to search very thoroughly and preferably have a law enforcement officer handle it.

“I want to know how thoroughly someone conducted that search,” he said.

“Keep in mind that there are some very small firearms out there, so you really have to search every nook and cranny if you really believe there is a firearm.”