Joe Biden brushes aside questions over files

US President Joe Biden ignored questions on Friday about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate why classified documents dating to his time as vice-president were found at his home and an office he used in Washington.

He grinned but remained silent when reporters shouted questions about the growing crisis while he welcomed Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, to the Oval Office.

It was the president's first public appearance since a special counsel was appointed on Thursday. Robert Hur has been asked by the Department of Justice to investigate why the documents, which should have been returned to the National Archives at the end of the Obama administration in 2017, were found in the garage of Biden's Delaware home.

Another set of papers were found at an office connected to the University of Pennsylvania that Biden used before launching his 2020 presidential campaign. Republicans and Democrats have clashed about whether Biden's custody of classified documents is more egregious than a similar case involving Donald Trump.

READ MORE:

* Biden's classified documents, explained: What to know about the investigation

* Special counsel to investigate classified documents found in Biden's 'personal library'

* Second Joe Biden search yields additional classified documents

* 'Storm Joe Biden's homes', Trump tells FBI after classified documents found in office



The White House insists that, unlike Trump, Biden has acted transparently, handing over the documents to the National Archives as soon as they were discovered.

"We have been transparent in the last couple of days . . . the president takes this very, very seriously . . . and we are co-operating fully in this process," said the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Susan Walsh/AP The White House insists that, unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden has acted transparently, handing over the documents to the National Archives as soon as they were discovered.

Trump maintains that as president he had the right to declassify material and therefore anything at his private residence was, by definition, not classified.

"We had it secured. Mar-a-Lago, it's a very secure place," Trump told the Mark Levin radio show on Thursday night. "Plus I have the right to declassify documents and the vice-president has no right to do that."

The debate will rage on as the 2024 presidential race draws closer. Trump has declared himself as a candidate and Biden, 80, is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks. Trump, 76, found himself in more legal trouble when his sprawling business empire, the Trump Organisation, a conglomerate of more than 500 companies ranging from property interests to media and incensing firms, was fined NZ$2.5m by a court in New York, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud the tax authorities for 15 years.

Trump was not personally implicated but Alvin Bragg, the district attorney for Manhattan who brought the case, is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's business practices. "While corporations can't serve jail time, this consequential conviction and sentencing serves as a reminder to corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it," Bragg said.

John Minchillo/AP The Trump Organisation was fined NZ$2.5m by a court in New York, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud the tax authorities for 15 years.

It has been a trying week for the two men who contested the 2020 presidential election and may well go head-to-head in the next one. The documents scandal broke at the worst possible time for Biden, just as his approval ratings were finally showing signs of recovering from a low of 33% last summer. Inflation is falling, employment rates are strong, and he had started the new year intent on delivering the benefits of legislation passed last year, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as he steps up his 2024 campaign.

Instead, he will spend the coming weeks mired in legal investigation, against a backdrop of speculation and accusatory headlines. The controversy has also robbed Biden of a clear line of attack on Trump over the hoarding of classified papers.

Republican congressmen again highlighted the potential security breach posed by Biden's mishandling of classified material.

"This is reckless, this is dangerous," said Mike Gallagher, a Republican congressman from Wisconsin and a member of the House intelligence committee. The committee has demanded a "battle damage assessment" to understand what was in the documents.

"We need to know that to understand if our national security was compromised," Gallagher added.

- THE TIMES, LONDON