Joe Biden pays tribute to Jacinda Ardern, says US-NZ relationship stronger than ever

US President Joe Biden talks gun control while meeting with PM Jacinda Ardern.

US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, thanking her for a strong relationship between the two countries.

In a tweet, Biden said “the US-New Zealand partnership is stronger than ever, thanks in large part to your leadership”.

He added “your stewardship in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific was crucial – I look forward to deepening our nations’ ties for generations to come.”

The two leaders met at the White House in June last year.

Earlier, former US Secretary of State and Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton paid tribute saying, “Ardern will be remembered for guiding her country with strength, compassion, and grace through multiple historic crises, doubtless saving countless lives”.

Clinton added that Ardern had “shown the world a new model of powerful leadership”, calling her a “true stateswoman”.

Luke Malpass/Stuff US President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meet face to face at the White House.

Clinton and Ardern met briefly in Auckland in 2018 during Clinton's book tour for What Happened, her memoir reflecting on the 2016 US presidential election.

Other prominent names to pay tribute to Ardern overnight included pop star Pink who said “there will never be another like you”, while former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said “Ardern rewrote the rulebook for how world leaders are supposed to look and act”.