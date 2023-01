12 people injured in shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

Baton Rouge. The shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1.30am, police said.

Twelve people have been injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, authorities in Louisiana say.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while the rest are listed as stable, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1.30am, said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr, a police spokesman.

While no arrests have been made and the motive for the shootings is unknown, McKneely said the police department does have leads.

“People are talking and we know that we can get some information to help us with our investigation,” McKneely said.

No additional information about the shooting, victims or investigation was provided at this time.