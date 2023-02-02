FBI probe finds no classified documents at US President Joe Biden's beach house

The FBI has searched US President Joe Biden's holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, without finding any classified documents, Biden's personal lawyer said.

Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review.

His lawyer, Bob Bauer, said FBI agents spent three and a half hours searching the home on Wednesday (local time) and that “no documents with classified markings were found”.

He added: “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”

The search marked the third time in as many months agents have scoured Biden's property in search of classified documents he may have improperly held.

On January 20, the FBI did a 13-hour, top-to-bottom check of his Wilmington, Delaware, home, where agents located documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

Wednesday's effort, while expected after the previously reported searches at Biden’s Wilmington home and his former Washington office, was the latest discomforting development for the president, whose retention of classified material – deemed a “mistake” by his lawyers – has tarnished his efforts to bring rule-following back to the White House.

It underscores how an investigation that had simmered quietly for weeks is continuing to push forward rather than fade away.

Susan Walsh/AP The FBI has searched a third property belonging to Joe Biden.

In a separate effort that preceded the Biden probe, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating the retention by former President Donald Trump of roughly 300 documents with classified markings at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Agents last August obtained a search warrant to recover classified documents following what the Justice Department said were months of resistance by Trump and his representatives to return the records to the government.

The Justice Department declined comment on the Wednesday search.

It is the latest following the November 2 discovery of documents with classified markings by Biden lawyers – disclosed only last month – as they closed up an office at the Penn Biden Centre, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school.

Since then, the president has voluntarily allowed the Justice Department into his residences as investigators seek to determine how classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and a senator wound up in his home and office.

In a statement acknowledging the search Wednesday, Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said the Justice Department had initiated the new action “without advance public notice, and we agreed to co-operate”.

“The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search," he added.

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Centre in November following the initial discovery of documents there by Biden's lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday, and did its own search last month of the Wilmington property, locating what Bauer said were six items containing documents with classified markings.

It was not immediately clear whether any additional classified documents were found on Wednesday.

The Biden documents probe is being handled by a special counsel, Robert Hur, the former top federal prosecutor in Baltimore. He is starting his work this week, inheriting a months-long investigation already undertaken by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors.

Investigators have already conducted interviews, including of Biden's former executive assistant who helped oversee the packing of boxes that went to the Penn Biden Centre. It is not yet clear if and when the Justice Department might look to question Biden himself.

The Bidens purchased their Rehoboth Beach home, which overlooks a state park adjacent to the beach, in June 2017, months after he left the vice presidency.