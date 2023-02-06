Chinese balloons crossed US skies under Donald Trump, Pentagon says

The White House has hit back at Republican criticism of President Biden over the week-long wait to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the United States for days, crossing military and nuclear missile sites.

As China threatened retaliation after the surveillance balloon was shot down off the South Carolina coast on Saturday (local time), Republicans claimed Biden had been weak and slow to act, endangering national security.

Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, dismissed the criticism, pointing out that Republican calls for the balloon to be shot down as soon as it was spotted ignored the potential danger to people on the ground. "It sounds simple if you don't think about it for more than a second," he told NBC's Meet the Press. "When they did shoot it down, the debris field was about seven miles. So the concern, of course, was how do you do it in a way that absolutely minimises the danger to American lives on the ground."

An F-22 fighter fired a Sidewinder missile into the inflatable six nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach. An operation was launched to retrieve the debris from the Atlantic Ocean.

Chad Fish/Via AP An F-22 fighter fired a Sidewinder missile into the Chinese balloon off the South Carolina coast.

A second balloon was spotted flying over Latin America, the Pentagon said. Colombia's air force confirmed it had been monitoring the movements of a balloon-like object since Friday morning. As unconfirmed reports of sightings surfaced on social media, the balloon was monitored by the authorities "until it abandoned [national] airspace". The object "did not represent a threat to national security and defence [or] air safety", the air force said.

Biden had said he wanted the balloon shot down when it was spotted over Montana on Wednesday but was advised that this was too dangerous. "When I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down, on Wednesday, as soon as possible," Biden said. "They decided, without doing damage to anyone on the ground... the best time to do that was as it got over water."

The Republican senator Tom Cotton claimed that "the Chinese tested Joe Biden and he failed". He said: "The president was paralysed for an entire week by a balloon. I think part of it is the president's reluctance to take any action that would be viewed as provocative or confrontational towards the Chinese communists."

Republican claims, including those from the Trump ultra-loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene that the aircraft would never have been allowed to enter US airspace under the presidency of Donald Trump were undermined when the Pentagon revealed that three Chinese spy balloons did enter the US under his administration.

Alex Brandon/AP Former president Donald Trump says Chinese spy balloons did not enter the US under his administration.

Trump continued to claim on Sunday that he would have prevented a similar occurrence. The former president, speaking to Fox News Digital, claimed that China "respected us greatly" when he was in power. "It never happened with us under the Trump administration and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately," Trump insisted. "It's disinformation."

A senior defence official confirmed that Chinese surveillance balloons passed over the US "at least three times during the prior administration" but were not shot down or revealed to the public.

China reacted with anger when the balloon was finally shot down. A statement by the Chinese foreign ministry expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" over the downing of what Beijing insisted was "an unmanned civilian airship" that was innocently launched to collect weather data but which had been driven off course by the wind. China accused the US of "a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice", adding that it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations".

However, the US was disdainful of the claim the balloon was a civilian craft. A senior defence official said that the balloon was clearly "trying to fly over sensitive sites" including the Malmstrom air force base in Montana which houses Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles equipped with nuclear warheads.

The incident has increased tensions between the two countries. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, postponed a planned visit to Beijing after describing the incident as "a clear violation of our sovereignty, a clear violation of international law and clearly unacceptable". He added:"I can only imagine what the reaction would be in China if they were on the other end."

