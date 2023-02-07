Stolen yacht capsizes in dramatic video filmed by US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard has shared video footage of a dramatic rescue operation off the coast of Oregon in which a stolen yacht was capsized by a powerful wave.

The Coast Guard had received a mayday call from the yacht on Friday morning (local time) while conducting trainings nearby.

The mayday call contained no information about location or problem, but the yacht was soon found in “the graveyard of the Pacific”, a stretch of notoriously rough seas at the western border of Canada and the United States.

A newly-minted rescue swimmer was lowered by cable from a helicopter and swam towards the 11m vessel before it was slammed by a crashing wave, sending a man flying overboard.

AP The stolen yacht was capsized by a powerful wave off the coast of Oregon.

The man was pulled from the ocean waters and later identified as Jericho Labonte, a 35-year-old Canadian wanted in British Columbia on cases of criminal harassment and mischief. The yacht he was on was reported stolen by its owner later on Friday.

US authorities said they also recognised Labonte as the same person who was wanted for a bizarre incident earlier in the week in which police said he left a dead fish at the Oregon home that featured in the classic 1985 film The Goonies.

Labonte had posted a video on social media of himself leaving the fish at the house and then dancing around the property, Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly said.

Kelly didn’t know what kind of fish it was, but said police believed it was caught locally because after the video started circulating online another person reported having taken Labonte fishing.

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours,” Kelly said.

Kyle Turcotte/AP US Coast Guard personnel help carry Jericho Labonte to safety in Oregon.

Labonte was taken into custody in the northwestern Oregon resort town of Seaside after he was found on Friday night at a homeless shelter where he was staying “under an alias,” police said in a news release.

He was arrested on charges of theft, criminal mischief, endangering another person and unauthorised use of a vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Labonte had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.