Joe Biden says in State of Union that US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’

US President Joe Biden made his second State of the Union Address at 3pm NZ time on Wednesday.

The State of the Union (SOTU) is an annual speech delivered by the US president to a joint session of Congress on the current condition of the nation.

It's was the first time the Democratic Party president addressed Congress since Republicans won control of the House of Representatives.

Biden was expected to use the speech to make the case for his re-election, even though he has yet to announce plans for the 2024 election.

After the speech, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is to deliver the Republican rebuttal.

US President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address to call on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the country as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

The annual speech comes as the US struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and overseas – economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China and more – and warily sizes up Biden’s fitness for a likely re-election bid. The president is offering a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals.

AP US President Biden is delivering his second State of the Union address, and his first in front of a divided Congress.

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," Biden is declaring, according to excerpts released in advance by the White House. He's highlighting record job creation under his tenure as the country has emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic. And he's declaring that two years after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, the country's democracy is “unbowed and unbroken”.

With Republicans now in control of the House, Biden is pointing areas of bipartisan progress in his first two years in office, including on states' vital infrastructure and high-tech manufacturing. And he says, "There is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress”.

“The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” Biden is saying. “And that’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America – the middle class – to unite the country."

"We’ve been sent here to finish the job!”

The president is taking the House of Representatives rostrum at a time when just a quarter of US adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track. And a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek another term.

He is confronting those sentiments head on, aides say.

Jacquelyn Martin US President Joe Biden says democracy remains "unbroken" despite hardships in the past two years, in the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol, as US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy watch.

"You wonder whether a path even exists any more for you and your children to get ahead without moving away, I get it,” Biden says.

“That’s why we’re building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years.”

The setting for Biden's speech looks markedly different from a year ago, when it was Democratic stalwart Nancy Pelosi seated behind him as House speaker. Pelosi's been replaced by Republican Kevin McCarthy, and it was unclear what kind of reception restive Republicans in the chamber would give the Democratic president.

McCarthy on Monday vowed to be “respectful” during the address and in turn asked Biden to refrain from using the phrase “extreme MAGA Republicans,” which the president deployed on the campaign trail in 2022.

“I won’t tear up the speech, I won’t play games,” McCarthy told reporters, a reference to Pelosi’s dramatic action after President Donald Trump’s final State of the Union address.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gained a national profile as Trump’s press secretary, was to deliver the Republican response to Biden’s speech.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Sarah Huckabee Sanders is cementing her status as one of Joe Biden's most vocal critics as she delivers the Republican response to the president's State of the Union address.

She was to focus much of her remarks on social issues, including race in business and education and alleged big-tech censorship of conservatives.

“While you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day,” she was to say, according to excerpts released by her office.

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.”

With Covid-19 restrictions now lifted, the White House and legislators from both parties invited guests designed to drive home political messages with their presence in the House chamber. The parents of Tyre Nichols, who was severely beaten by police officers in Memphis and later died, are among those expected to be seated with first lady Jill Biden. Other Biden guests include the rock star/humanitarian Bono and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus invited family members of those involved in police incidents, as they sought to press for action on police reform in the wake of Nichols' death.

A White House fact sheet ahead of the speech paired police reform with bringing down violence, suggesting that giving police better training tools could lead to less crime nationwide.

Biden is shifting his sights after spending his first two years pushing through major bills such as the bipartisan infrastructure package, legislation to promote high-tech manufacturing and climate measures. With Republicans now in control of the House, he is turning his focus to implementing those massive laws and making sure voters credit him for the improvements.

The switch is largely by necessity. The newly empowered Republican Party (GOP) is itching to undo many of his achievements and vowing to pursue a multitude of investigations – including looking into the recent discoveries of classified documents from his time as vice president at his home and former office.

Jose Luis Magana/AP A newly installed perimeter fence around the US Capitol is seen, Tuesday, in Washington, ahead of US President Biden's State of the Union address.

At the same time, Biden will need to find a way to work across the aisle to keep the government funded by raising the US federal debt limit. He has insisted that he won’t negotiate on meeting the country’s debt obligations; Republicans have been equally adamant that he must make spending concessions.

The White House said the president would call for extending the new US$35 (NZ$55) per month price cap on insulin for people on Medicare to everyone in the country.

He would also push Congress to quadruple the 1% tax on corporate share buybacks that was enacted in the Democrats' climate and health care bill passed last year known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last year's address occurred just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and as many in the West doubted Kyiv’s ability to withstand the onslaught. Over the past year, the US and other allies have sent tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defences. Now, Biden must make the case – both at home and overeas – for sustaining that coalition as the war drags on.