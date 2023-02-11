Biden orders unknown object flying in US airspace to be shot down

US President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car.

The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska, White House officials say.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet (12,192m) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Kirby said that US President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car.

No other details about what it was were immediately provided.

READ MORE:

* Chinese spy balloon part of vast aerial surveillance programme, US says

* China insists on getting back spy balloon debris from US

* Chinese balloons crossed US skies under Donald Trump, Pentagon says

* US downs Chinese balloon over Atlantic Ocean, moves to recover debris



The object fell into US waters.

The development comes after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.

Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.