It's not aliens, US officials quietly say, after 4th mystery 'object' shot down

Another “unidentified object” has been shot down over North American airspace, with US officials reportedly having to give assurances they’re not extraterrestrial in origin as speculation grows.

The latest object was brought down by the US Air Force over Lake Huron, in Michigan, after similar objects were down in Alaska and Canada.

Amid questions, Biden administration officials have found themselves issuing private assurances there is no evidence they involve extraterrestrial activity, the New York Times reports.

The latest incurious came as US officials were still trying to precisely identify two others objects blown from the sky by F-22 fighter jets over the past two days, and were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalate about what Washington says is Beijing's large-scale aerial surveillance programme.

READ MORE:

* Trudeau: US fighter shot down 'unidentified object' over northern Canada

* Biden orders unknown object flying in US airspace to be shot down

* China's conducted spy balloon programme for years, Pentagon says

* Chinese spy balloon part of vast aerial surveillance programme, US says



Officials are privately, however, now also acknowledging they are unable to provide a public explanation for the origin of the objects, according to the NYT.

US and Canadian authorities restricted airspace over Lake Huron as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object the latest object before it was shot down.

Lake Huron is shared on the north and east by the Canadian province of Ontario and on the south and west by the US state of Michigan.

Chad Fish/AP The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean after being shot down by US forces.

An object shot down Saturday over the Yukon, in Canada, was described by US officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the three school bus-sized balloon taken down by a missile earlier this month.

A flying object brought down over the remote northern coast of Alaska last week was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.

Both were believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended from them, according to the officials.

Officials were not able to say who launched the objects and were seeking to figure out their origin.

US officials said the objects were much smaller, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the US missile strike.

They said the Alaska and Canada objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the US’s Trump administration.

That large white orb first appeared over the US in late January, and since then Americans have been fixated on the sky above them.

US authorities made clear that they constantly monitor for unknown radar blips, and it is not unusual to shut down airspace as a precaution to evaluate them.