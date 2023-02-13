'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 4th flying object over North American airspace

An “unidentified object'' was shot down Sunday (local time), this time over Lake Huron, after earlier ones in Alaska and Canada, US officials said.

Democratic Party polictician Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, tweeted that “the object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard.” The shootdown was confirmed by two US officials who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

US and Canadian authorities had restricted some airspace over the lake earlier Sunday as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

Lake Huron is shared on the north and east by the Canadian province of Ontario and on the south and west by the US state of Michigan.

The news comes as US officials were still trying to precisely identify the other two objects blown from the sky by F-22 fighter jets over the past two days, and were working to determine whether China was responsible as concerns escalate about what Washington says is Beijing's large-scale aerial surveillance programme.

Chad Fish/AP The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean after it is shot down by US forces.

The object shot down Saturday over the Yukon, in Canada, was described by US officials as a balloon significantly smaller than the three school bus-size balloon hit by a missile February 4 while drifting off the South Carolina coast after traversing the country. A flying object brought down over the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday was more cylindrical and described as a type of airship.

Both were believed to have a payload, either attached or suspended from them, according to the officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Officials were not able to say who launched the objects and were seeking to figure out their origin.

US officials said the two more recent objects were much smaller, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that fell into the Atlantic Ocean after the US missile strike. They said the Alaska and Canada objects were not consistent with the fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that targeted more than 40 countries, stretching back at least into the US’s Trump administration.

That large white orb first appeared over the US in late January, and since then Americans have been fixated on the sky above them. US authorities made clear that they constantly monitor for unknown radar blips, and it is not unusual to shut down airspace as a precaution to evaluate them.

On Sunday, the US briefly closed the airspace over Lake Michigan; on Saturday night, that was done over rural Montana. Officials Sunday said they were no longer tracking any objects over those locations.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC's This Week programme on Sunday that he was briefed on Saturday night by US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, after the incident hours earlier over the Yukon.

Asked whether those two recent objects were balloons, Schumer said: “They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the first one.”

The US government has said the first balloon was about the size of three school buses. It was shot down February 4 off the South Carolina coast after it had traversed the US. The Biden administration said it was used for surveillance. China claims it was on a meteorological research mission.

“The bottom line is until a few months ago we didn’t know about these balloons,” Schumer said. “It is wild that we didn’t know. ... Now they are learning a lot more. And the military and the intelligence are focused like a laser on first gathering and accumulating the information, then coming up with a comprehensive analysis.