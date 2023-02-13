US shot 3 objects out of the sky in 8 days - here's what you need to know

Three unusual aircraft have been shot down by US fighter jets over North America this month, incidents that have alarmed US and Canadian lawmakers and ignited debate over the safety of the continent's skies.

All three objects, which officials say violated Canadian and American airspace, were downed by F-22s, and debris is being analysed by experts to glean more details.

Here's a timeline of what happened and everything we know about the objects so far.

February 4: Chinese surveillance balloon, shot down off South Carolina

On January 28, a mysterious floating object entered American airspace, although US officials did not acknowledge the balloon publicly until February 2.

On January 30, the balloon entered Canadian airspace before floating back over the United States on January 31, in northern Idaho.

Larry Mayer/AP A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montona before being downed by the US.

On February 1, US President Joe Biden authorised the military to take down the balloon, instructing the Pentagon to act "as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives".

With a single missile, an F-22 Raptor shot down the balloon off South Carolina's coast on February 4.

The US intelligence community identified the object as a Chinese spy balloon and linked it to a surveillance programme run by China's People's Liberation Army. The Pentagon said the object was being used to gather intelligence on US military installations.

The incident has further strained the relationship between the two nations. Chinese officials said the object was a data-gathering weather balloon that strayed into US airspace, and China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 5 that the downing was "a clear overreaction" and "a serious violation of international practice".

Chad Fish/AP The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it.

US officials said earlier this month that a second suspected spy balloon was spotted over Latin America and that a third is probably operating elsewhere.

February 10: 'High-altitude object' downed over Alaska

A pair of F-22 Raptors took down an object roughly the size of a small car over the coast of northeastern Alaska on Friday. Biden was notified about the second object the day before and ordered the hit, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Fighter aircraft were dispatched to observe the object more closely, soon determining that there was no pilot onboard, he said.

The Pentagon said the object osed a threat to civilian air traffic because it operated at an altitude of 12,192 metres, unlike the balloon, which flew at 18,288 to 19,812 metres. It was shot down and landed in freezing, territorial waters.

Kirby said that the military action was taken out of an "abundance of caution" and that officials do not know where the object came from or why it was floating in U.S. airspace.

"We don't know what entity owns this object," Kirby said Friday. "There's no indication it's from a nation or an institution or an individual."

The recovery operation, complicated by winter weather is underway.

February 11: 'Cylindrical' object shot down over Canada

An F-22 Raptor shot down a "high-altitude airborne object" over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday, the third craft to be intercepted by the military in eight days.

NORAD, the organisation made up of US and Canadian military personnel to safeguard North America's skies, first detected the object on Friday evening, and it was monitored by officials on Friday night and Saturday.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said the mysterious object was "cylindrical in nature."

Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order a US warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after US planes took a similar action over Alaska.

An AIM-9X Sidewinder missile was used to down the object following a discussion between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Anand, said Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday on Twitter that he had spoken to Biden and ordered the takedown of the object, which "violated Canadian airspace." Flights were temporarily restricted in northern Montana on Saturday night.

"Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said.

Ryder said that Canadian forces would work alongside the FBI to examine the remains of the object.

Biden was "continually briefed by his national security team," a statement from the White House said Saturday amid news of the third mysterious object.