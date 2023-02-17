Joe Biden says three unidentified aerial objects aren't Chinese spy balloons

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the US military.

US President Joe Biden has broken his silence on the unidentified flying objects that have been shot down across North America in recent days, saying he still does not know what they are, but they do not appear to be part of a Chinese spy balloon programme.

He also suggested the three objects taken down over the skies of Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron were likely used for benign purposes, potentially tied to private companies or research institutions.

Nonetheless, he expected to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping to reiterate concerns about the original balloon and its “unacceptable” violation of US airspace.

“As I’ve said since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition, not conflict with China. We’re not looking for a new Cold War, but I make no apologies and we will compete,” he said.

In the face of mounting pressure from both sides of politics, Biden made a previously unscheduled television address on Thursday (US time) to shed some light about what he knew about the objects and the suspected Chinese spy balloon that sparked their rapid take-down.

The president told Americans that he had acted decisively to take out the Chinese balloon, after which the North American Aerospace Defence Command, or NORAD, adjusted its filters and radar capabilities so it could look more discretely at high-altitude objects.

“I want to be clear: we don’t have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We’re now just seeing more of them partially because of the steps we’ve taken (to adjust radars),” he said.

“And we have to keep adapting to this approach to deal with these challenges. That’s why I’ve directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward... But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down.”

Four flying objects shot down over North America

Chad Fish/AP In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. China on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, said US accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance programme amount to “information warfare against China.”

Concerns about America’s national security erupted earlier this month when a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to float across the continent for days, traversing sensitive military sites along the way, before it was finally shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Three objects were subsequently taken down in as many days: one that was roughly the size of a small car over the coast of Alaska last Friday; a cylindrical shaped object over Canadian skies in central Yukon on Saturday; and an octagon-shaped object over Lake Huron in Michigan near the Canadian border.

Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/AP In this image released by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 prepare material recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., in the Atlantic Ocean from the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon, for transport to the FBI, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach on Feb. 10, 2023.

Biden said authorities were still in the process of recovering debris, “and we don’t yet know exactly what these three objects are”.

“But nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon programme, or they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” he added.

Beijing had insisted the balloon shot by the US military earlier this month was a civilian object that crossed into North American airspace unintentionally.

But Biden rejected this, and sharply criticised China’s surveillance programme, saying the “violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable”.

“Our diplomats will be engaging further and I will remain in communication with President Xi,” he said.

Biden’s comments come amid heightened fear, speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the aerial objects taken down in recent days. At one point, White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre was even forced to walk back comments made by US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who told reporters he had “not ruled out anything at this point” – including the possibility of aliens or extraterrestrials.

“I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent take-downs,” she said on Monday.

Nonetheless, Biden left it to members of his administration to front the public and brief members of Congress about what they knew, adding to growing frustration about the lack of transparency from Republicans and Democrats.

Darryl Dyck/AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan. 22. On Feb. 11, Trudeau said that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska.

Some had also pointed to Biden’s Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, who spoke to reporters after an object was taken down over Yukon.

Biden sought to defend his administration and outlined steps the government would take on UFOs in future. This included “better inventory of unmanned airborne objects” in US airspace; a new protocol to improve the ability to detect these objects; and directing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lead an effort to create “common global norms” to regulate the use of flying objects.

He also once again defended the time it took to dismantle the original balloon. When the Chinese object entered airspace earlier this month he had ordered the military to take it down as soon as it was safe to do so, he said. However, the military advised against shooting it down over land because it was the size of multiple school buses and posed a risk to people on the ground.

“Instead, we tracked it closely. We analysed its capabilities and we learned more about how it operates,” he said. “Because we knew its path, we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection. We waited until it was safely over water, which would not only protect civilians, but also enable us to recover substantial components for further analytics – and then we shot it down.”