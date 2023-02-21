This raven was shot and left for dead, before a bird-loving lawyer came to the rescue

A large raven had been shot by a pellet gun and was found hobbling around a used car dealership in Chantilly, Virginia.

Civil rights lawyer Catherine Sevcenko got a call about the 60-centimetre-tall, injured bird. People seem to find her in situations like this.

Sevcenko has cared for injured and orphaned songbirds over the past 10 years at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, as well as other places.

She took the raven to two veterinarians after she got the call about a year ago. They both told her nothing could be done to help the bird because it had been shot in the shoulder and had a severe rotator cuff injury.

"One of the vets advised euthanasia," Sevcenko said, explaining the bird - nicknamed King Kong because of its large size - would never fly again.

Sevcenko had other ideas for King Kong.

"I just looked at this beautiful bird - the largest raven I'd ever seen - and I thought, 'He doesn't seem to be in pain. Maybe there's something we can do, even though his injuries are permanent and he'll never fully be a raven again.'"

Sevcenko, who for years has been a licensed rehabilitator at her home and for various sanctuaries, formalised her small bird rehab facility in 2020 and named it Diva Crows. She said her mission is to release as many birds as possible back into the wild, but she knew that wouldn't be possible for King Kong.

Sevcenko and one of her volunteers, Sam Sparks, wrapped the bird's wing to provide support as it healed. They brought King Kong berries, nuts and dead mice, as well as fresh water so the bird could take a bath every morning.

"We did our best to supply enrichment, but he wasn't very responsive to interaction," Sevcenko, 60, said.

Ravens are highly intelligent birds, capable of holding grudges, stashing food and using gestures to communicate. King Kong was no exception, Sevcenko said.

"He's muscular, weighs almost three pounds and runs like the wind," she said. "He's truly an amazing creature."

Last summer, when King Kong had sufficiently healed from his injuries, Sevcenko and her staff looked for a new home for the bird. They thought the Cayuga Nature Centre in Ithaca, New York, might be a good fit.

Joe Capone/Handout Joe Capone, left, and Shyia Magan met to transfer the raven to Magan's car for transport to the Cayuga Nature Centre.

It took several months to get the US Fish and Wildlife Service to approve the transfer across state lines because birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Sevcenko said. But last month, the move finally happened.

"I was relieved, because I could tell he wasn't happy here - he thought I'd done him wrong because I'd wrapped his wing and pried open his mouth for medications," Sevcenko said.

Ravens remember faces and can recall whether a person made them feel cheated or threatened, studies show. Sevcenko said she wholeheartedly agrees.

"When I wasn't around, he'd be out sunning himself and exploring," she added. "From his point of view, I wasn't a person he felt comfortable around."

In mid-January, Joe Capone, a Diva Crows volunteer, drove the raven three hours to a Starbucks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, about halfway to Ithaca. He was met by Shyia Magan, director of live animals for the Cayuga Nature Centre. Magan transported the bird another three hours to the sanctuary.

Sam Sparks/Handout This raven was shot by a pellet gun last year and was sent to a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

"This raven is a real success story - it was a joyful moment to realise he was going to have a fresh start in a new home," said Capone, 61, a retired federal prosecutor who now devotes his spare time to helping at Diva Crows and releasing successfully treated birds back into the wild.

"Ravens are beautiful, intelligent and social birds, and this was the best possible outcome," Capone said. "There is a lot of sadness in this business - lots of birds don't make it. So it's always a happy moment when you can save one."

After King Kong arrived at the Cayuga Nature Centre, one of the first orders of business was to give him a new name, said Magan, 26, noting that the sanctuary provides a permanent home for a variety of animals and four other birds - a turkey vulture, a red-tailed hawk, a great horned owl and a collared dove.

"We decided to allow him to pick his own name," she said, explaining that staff members wrote five names - Indigo, Eolas, Tarot, Renwykon and Bertrand - on small pieces of paper and a dead mouse was placed on top of each name.

He selected the dead mouse that was on top of the name Bertrand.

"Bertrand means 'bright raven,' so it was perfect," Magan said. "It suits him. Everyone calls him Bert for short."

It took Bertrand a few weeks to warm up to new surroundings, and he spent several days looking for a way to escape the outdoor enclosure, she said. But Bert is now chatting with crows that fly by, and seems more open to having people around, Magan said.

"Every day, we'll feed him fruit, vegetables, dog kibble and some kind of prey item - like an egg or a mouse or rat," she said. "We'll wrap his food in newspaper or hide it in a box, and he'll figure out how to get to it."

Bert's favourite treat is cut up pears or apples, and he will often hide mice to enjoy as a snack later, she said. Studies show ravens are intelligent and capable of abstract thought. They are often conniving and clever, particularly when it comes to hiding their food.

She and other staff members hope Bertrand will be open to learning new behaviours, such as perching on command, so they can bring him out of the enclosure when school groups visit for educational programmes and summer camps, she said.

Shyia Magan/Handout Shyia Magan with Bert at the Cayuga Nature Centre.

"He's so smart and so present, and we all enjoy watching him hop around," Magan said. "He's a genuine character."

Sevcenko said that's what she'd hoped to hear after she said goodbye to the distinguished-looking raven in January.

While she misses having Bert around (she's happy to call him his new name now), she said she is delighted he is settling into a new routine at the Cayuga Nature Centre.

"It was a treat and an honour to have him with us for as long as we did," she said. "He'll never be free, but at least he's in a wonderful setup now. After all that he's been through, he now has the home that he deserves."