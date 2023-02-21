Abandoned alligator rescued from New York City lake

It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The 1.2-metre reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 am on Sunday (local time) and taken to an animal care centre and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

NYC Park officials said the gator appeared “lethargic and possibly cold shocked” when it was found. On Sunday, temperatures in New York City reached a high of 9C.

It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

“We’re grateful to our Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers who snapped into action to capture and transport the alligator,” a spokesperson for NYC Parks said via statement.

Officials added that no one was harmed by the alligator.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

NYC PARKS An alligator was found in a Brooklyn park.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system's frigid, toxic environment, they say.