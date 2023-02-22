Biden in Poland: 'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia'

US President Joe Biden has given a speech in Poland stating that the United States and its allies would “have Ukraine’s back” as the war with Russia enters its second year.

He warned that there were “hard and bitter days ahead,” but pledged the war had hardened Western resolve to defend democracy around the globe.

“Democracies of the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever," he said at the Royal Castle, a historical landmark in Warsaw, before a cheering crowd of Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees.

Biden's speech came one day after his daring, unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Kyiv stands strong,” Biden declared. “Kyiv stands proud.”

In a message directed towards Russia and Putin, Biden warned "brutality will never grind down the will of the free".

Omar Marques/Getty Images The US President, Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle Arcades in Warsaw, Poland. The US President is in Warsaw for his second visit to the country in less than a year.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never"

Before his speech, Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda as he began a series of consultations with allies to prepare for an even more complicated stage of Russia’s invasion.

“We have to have security in Europe,” Biden said at the presidential palace in Warsaw. “It's that basic, that simple, that consequential.”

He described Nato as “maybe the most consequential alliance in history," and he said it's “stronger than it's ever been” despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's hopes that it would fracture over the war in Ukraine.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Earlier Tuesday, Putin announced that Moscow would suspend its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

The so-called New START Treaty caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons.

Biden laid into Putin throughout speech, but did not mention the START suspension.

Duda, in his meeting with Biden, praised the American president's unannounced visit to Kyiv as “spectacular,” saying it “boosted morale of Ukraine's defenders."

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden stands with children after delivering a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.

He said the visit was “a sign that the free world, and its biggest leader, the President of the United States, stands by them.”

On Wednesday, Biden plans to meet again with Duda along with other leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of Nato military alliance.

The conflict in Ukraine – the most significant war in Europe since World War II – has already left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and damaged the global economy.

While Biden is looking to use his whirlwind trip to Europe as a moment of affirmation for Ukraine and allies, the White House has also emphasised that there is no clear endgame to the war in the near term, and the situation on the ground has become increasingly complex.

Evan Vucci/AP Biden, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, meet in Warsaw.

The administration on Monday revealed it has new intelligence suggesting that China, which has remained on the sidelines of the conflict, is now considering sending Moscow lethal aid. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could become a “serious problem” if Beijing follows through.

Biden and Zelenskyy discussed capabilities that Ukraine needs “to be able to succeed on the battlefield” in the months ahead, Sullivan said. Zelenskyy has been pushing the US and European allies to provide fighter jets and long-range missile systems known as ATACMS – which Biden has declined to provide so far. Sullivan declined to comment on whether there was any movement on the matter during the leaders' talk.

With no end in sight for the war, the anniversary is a critical moment for Biden to try to bolster European unity and reiterate that Putin's invasion was a frontal attack on the post-World War II international order. The White House hopes the president's visit to Kyiv and Warsaw will help bolster American and global resolve.