US releases photo of Chinese balloon captured by U-2 spy plane

The US military has released a photograph of a U-2 spy plane soaring over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it transited the mainland United States earlier this month.

The image provides a new glimpse of the information US officials gathered about the craft before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean.

The photograph appears to have been taken from the cockpit of the single-seat U-2 Dragon Lady, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft in service since the 1950s. It can cruise at altitudes above 70,000 feet (21.3km), allowing it look down on the Chinese airship that officials said had reached heights of 60,000 to 65,000 feet (18km-19km).

The image shows an Air Force pilot clad in a helmet as the balloon passes below. Large solar panels attached to the airship appear to be visible, with equipment strung from a canopy that US military officials have described as 60m tall.

The Air Force said the photograph was captured on February 3 over the "Central Continental United States." A day later, it moved off the coast of South Carolina and was shot down by a Sidewinder missile launched from an F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

US Department of Defence A US Air Force pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the central continental United States on February 3.

The image was published on Tuesday (local time) on the website Dragon Lady Today, a site devoted to the U-2 and its history. A Pentagon spokesman, Sabrina Singh, confirmed the image was authentic during a Pentagon news conference on Wednesday afternoon, and the Defence Department released the image about an hour later.

The single-engine U-2 was initially adopted during the Cold War. With a distinctive, narrow wingspan stretching 32m, it has been used to photograph Soviet nuclear complexes, observe Islamic State compounds in the Middle East, and carry out surveillance missions over Ukraine just before Russia's invasion last year.

Chad Fish/AP The remnants of the large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it.

The balloon initially appeared off the coast of mainland Alaska on January 28 before moving over the state and into Canadian airspace. It surfaced over northern Idaho on January 31, and was observed by civilians over Montana on February 1.

Defence officials scrambled jets and considered shooting it down then, but decided it was safer to bring it down off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.