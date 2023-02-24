Across the US, 'reverse-boomerang parents' are moving in with their kids

New houses line the street in the Inland Empire, the area east of Los Angeles.

Middle-aged Americans appear to have returned to a living arrangement that fell out of favour after WWII – moving in with their children.

Millions of young people were referred to as the boomerang generation when they moved back to the family home after the financial crisis of 2008. This latest development has been referred to as the “reverse-boomerang effect”.

It describes adults in good health and often gainfully employed, whose children have flown the nest. The parents, however, choose to fly after them.

The Pew Research Centre, a think tank in Washington DC, said a survey found that a quarter of Americans aged between 25 and 34 lived in multi-generational homes.

READ MORE:

* Crowded houses: The rise of multi-generational living

* Multi-generational households: What's it like living with your whole family?

* Extended family households are on the rise but do Kiwi homes cater for them?

* The best houses of the year are green, historic, colourful and feature multi-generational living



Such households were in the majority in the first half of the 20th century. By 1971, however, only 9% of Americans in that age group lived with their parents or grandparents.

Most of the modern multi-generational households involved young adults who had moved back in with their parents. But 15% of them were living in their own home and had a parent, both parents or an older relative who had moved in with them.

This new movement was blamed on the high costs of housing and the rising cost of childcare. The pandemic gave new impetus to the trend as Covid-19 tore through nursing homes.

The National Association of Realtors, which has tracked the profile of “multi-generational home buyers” since 2012, reported a shift during the pandemic from parents seeking a home for children returning to live with them.

This still accounted for 20% of home purchases. But 28% of multi-generational home purchases involved buyers seeking to accommodate their parents.

Camerique Archive/Getty Images Multi-generational living fell out of favour after WWII, but it appears the trend has reversed.

Darin Freeman, 30, described the benefits of bringing her parents to live with her and her young family in Florida.

“If everyone contributes, the household runs smoothly. We all cook and clean together every night,” she wrote in a TikTok video.

Freeman said her father managed their budget and bought groceries “because that’s what he’s good at” and “he can fix anything”. She added that her parents doubled as babysitters when she and her husband wanted a night out.

She told The Wall Street Journal that she had persuaded her parents and their stepdaughter to move in with them after offering to pay her father to work for her online retail business, which promotes home appliances and clothes.

They offered him about US$5000 a month to discuss projects with manufacturers and test new products.

She said it had become difficult to find somewhere to work quietly at home with so many adults in the house. “But for the first time we have endless amounts of help,” she added.

Her father, Daniel Kane, 48, said he had been working in Arizona for a mining company.

“I’m tired of beating myself up to make someone else money,” he said. “I’d rather beat myself up making my daughter money.”

Another young homeowner with “reverse-boomerang parents” said his father had helped to cover the down payment on a larger house, while he and his wife covered the mortgage.

Simon DoQuang, 31, said he persuaded his mother, who was separated from his father, to move in with them. He said the extra childcare was a blessing but “sometimes I feel like we can’t be ourselves as a family of four”.

In a thread on the message board Reddit debating the pros and cons of “reverse-boomerang parents”, a commentator said it had enabled her to buy a larger house and benefit from childcare, though she felt it helped that her parents went out a lot and were not “puttering round the house”.

Another warned that clear boundaries should be set.

“My mum thinks she can walk into my bedroom and look for stuff she needs,” she added.

THE TIMES, LONDON