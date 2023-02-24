Unseen photo of JFK assassination found hidden in Texas thrift store

US President John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. (File photo)

A never-before-seen picture of John F Kennedy taken on the day of his assassination has been found hidden inside a CD case.

George Rebeles, from Ferris, about 30km south of where the president was shot in Dallas, was browsing in Soul’s Harbour Thrift Store when he spotted a pile of old CDs.

Rebeles, 53, bought The Anthology album by the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive but did not open the case until a month later.

When he did, he found a black-and-white Polaroid of President John F Kennedy’s motorcade in Dallas, with the date of his assassination – “11-22-63” – handwritten on the back.

“It wasn’t until I turned it over that I noticed what it was,” Rebeles told the news outlet WFAA. “I was shocked.”

He realised immediately it was an unpublished photograph.

“It just struck me as odd to find it in a CD case. How this could have ended up in a small-town thrift store fascinates me.”

The grainy image shows the president and the first lady, Jackie, in the back of a convertible limousine, and the crowd applauding as they pass.

Farris Rookstool III, a former FBI analyst and JFK historian, said it appeared as though the picture had been taken as the motorcade left Dallas Love Field airport.

He doubts it will have much monetary value, partly because everyone in the limousine is looking away from the camera.

According to the official account, JFK, 46, was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, a former marine, as the motorcade drove through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas.

The killing has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories and polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans do not believe they know the truth of what happened.

