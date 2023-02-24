San Francisco almost never sees snow. This week could be different

It's been 47 years since San Francisco last saw measurable snow. It could happen again this week, although it's not a sure bet.

A massive winter storm began to hit the West Coast late Tuesday (local time). Wind gusts in the San Francisco Bay Area reached as high as around 55 to 70mph (88 to 113kph), including a 68mph (109kph) gust at San Francisco International Airport, downing trees and causing tens of thousands of power outages. In the southern parts of the state, the storm impacts have led to a rare blizzard warning in areas around the Los Angeles mountains. That's just the beginning, though, with more gusty winds, rain, thunderstorms, cold and snow all in the forecast the next few days.

Snow in the Bay Area is expected to arrive in two rounds, with the first round bringing light accumulations mainly to elevations above 2000 feet Wednesday into early Thursday. The second, and probably more significant round, could bring several inches of snow to higher elevations with the potential for moderate to major travel impacts. A winter storm watch is in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains, where up to a foot of snow could fall.

David Zalubowski/AP Motorists move along Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs after a winter storm packing heavy snow swept over the country this week.

The best odds of a dusting or more of low-level snow would be to be south of the Bay Area, but - if some of the weather models are correct - even some neighbourhoods of San Francisco could see snow. While any snow accumulation in San Francisco would most likely be light and confined to higher altitudes, it wouldn't take much snow to cause problems in an area not used to these conditions.

Snowflakes were spotted in San Francisco as recently as 2011 - also the last time a winter storm watch was issued in the Bay Area. But February 5, 1976, was the last time "widespread snowfall" made it down to near sea level in the Bay Area, according to meteorologist Jan Null. The city recorded one inch of snow that day, according to Null's list of San Francisco snow events; the city's snowiest day was 3.7 inches on February 5, 1887.

Snow could also get close to Sacramento, where snow is a similarly rare occurrence.

Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow in parts of the region, with nighttime lows forecast in the 30s to near 40 Fahrenheit (-1 to 4C) Wednesday through Friday. Even colder lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s (-2 to 2C) are expected in the North Bay, where freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect. A few record low temperatures are possible.

Jeff Wheeler Rachel Banks Kupcho, Matt Nelson, Steve Jewell, and Cindy Murphy, soak in the 33 degree water of Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What doesn't fall as snow will fall as rain, perhaps as much as 1 to 2 inches across portions of the Bay Area. The National Weather Service is not concerned about flooding, but said that some brief heavy rain and ponding of water on roads is possible.

Gusty winds, which were easing Wednesday, are expected to return Thursday afternoon into Friday morning and could combine with falling mountain snow to create low visibility. Storms with lightning and small hail are possible Thursday into Friday as well.

Temperatures should start to trend a bit warmer by Monday.

Blizzard warning in Southern California

Southern California has already seen major storm impacts, with winds gusting from 60mph to more than 70mph (97 to 112kph) in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday evening. A gust of 86mph (138kph) was reported northwest of Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, and a gust of 83mph (134kph) was recorded on Santa Barbara Island.

The winds were diminishing somewhat Wednesday, but are forecast to ramp up again late Thursday into Friday.

Laura Seitz Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears the walkways at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a snowstorm this week.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for the Los Angeles County and Ventura County mountains from early Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, amid a combination of snow and strong winds in the forecast.

How rare are blizzard warnings for the region? So rare that there was some initial confusion about whether this was the first one ever issued by the National Weather Service office serving Los Angeles and the surrounding area, until a few meteorologists helped unearth one previous blizzard warning in 1989.

The forecast calls for up to 7 feet (2.1m) of snow at elevations above 6000 feet (1.8km), with up to a few inches possible at unusually low elevations as low as 1000 feet. Winds could gust 55 to 75mph (88 to 121kph) across the mountains and foothills, and 35 to 55mph (56 to 88kph) in the valleys and along the coasts. Mountain wind chills should drop to the teens to, in some locations, as low as a few degrees below zero.

Dangerous marine conditions are likely, too, with gusts of 35 to 45 knots, seas rising to 13 to 22 feet (4 to 6.7m) and high surf.