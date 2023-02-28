Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News commentators peddled election lies

Rupert Murdoch still denies that Fox News itself endorsed the 2020 election lies.

Rupert Murdoch, chair of Fox News’ parent company, acknowledged in a deposition that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

When asked in particular if Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was among the hosts who endorsed the claims, Murdoch replied “I think so”. He said that former host Lou Dobbs did so “a lot,” and that late-night host Sean Hannity did so “a bit”. Yet Murdoch denied that Fox itself endorsed the claims.

Murdoch’s sworn testimony was made public on Monday (US time) as part of a response by Dominion Voting Systems to Fox’s bid to have a judge throw out the election technology company’s US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.

Dominion has alleged that Fox broadcast comments made by Trump-affiliated lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani that defamed the voting company.

READ MORE:

* Lawsuits arrive for networks and lawyers who backed Donald Trump

* US election: Donald Trump is exposing the growing rifts at Fox News

* ‘The past is the past’: News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch urges Trump to move on from 2020 defeat

* Rupert Murdoch withdraws bid to recombine two halves of his empire



Murdoch was also quoted as stating on the record that Fox News executives should be “reprimanded, maybe got rid of” if they have been proven to have known that lies were being broadcast on the network.

A previous filing from Dominion made public on February 16 contained evidence that Murdoch did not believe the allegations of voter fraud made by Trump’s lawyers on Fox programmes.

In the latest filing, Dominion cites Murdoch acknowledging that he doubted the claims from the beginning.

“I mean, we thought everything was on the up-and-up,” he said in his deposition. “I think that was shown when we announced Arizona,” referring to Fox’s election-night prediction that Joe Biden would win the highly contested state.

Murdoch acknowledged that he had a “long talk” with his son, Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, and Fox News executive Suzanne Scott, about “the direction Fox should take” after some once-loyal Fox viewers turned away after the Arizona call.

When Rupert Murdoch was pushed by Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law, to recant the call, Murdoch recounted in his deposition that he refused to do so and said, “well, the numbers are the numbers”.