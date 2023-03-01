I'm white but not stupid, says Biden at black history event

President Joe Biden hosted an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House.

Joe Biden told a White House audience, "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid," in a clumsy attempt at humour during a Black History Month event.

The 80-year-old president, whose career has been littered with racial gaffes, made the comment as he welcomed African-American leaders to the White House on Monday night (local time).

During the reception, he praised the contribution of black Americans and defended teaching African American history, which has been restricted in several Republican-held states.

"I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid. I know where the power is... you think I'm joking. I learnt a long time ago about the Divine Nine," he said, referring to a collection of African-American fraternity and sorority groups at US universities.

Alex Brandon/AP US President Joe Biden speaks next to NBA Hall of Fame basketball player Nate "Tiny" Archibald at an event to celebrate Black History Month.

This was followed by an awkward joke that Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader of the House, was no longer talking to him. Biden noted that Jeffries, who is black, "is here in spite of the fact that when he ran the first time, I campaigned for him".

Biden then greeted Steven Horsford, the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. "I campaigned for him too. You know what this means is, they don't talk to me any more," Biden said. "I'm only kidding."

Biden, who is expected to announce within days that he is running for a second term in 2024, has a long history of clumsy racial remarks that have dogged his career and even wrecked presidential campaigns. In 2007, he referred to Barack Obama, his fellow presidential candidate, as "the first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean".

Even his victorious 2020 campaign was marred by a string of gaffes, including the moment he told a group of activists: "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

On Monday Biden launched a defence of black history as an essential part of the American school curriculum. The president recently hosted a screening of the film Till for relatives of Americans killed in hate crimes. The film is about the 1955 murder of the black teenager Emmett Till, which galvanised the civil rights movement.

"History matters and black history matters," Biden said, stressing that Americans "can't just choose to learn what we want to know". Instead, they needed to learn "the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation".

Biden's remarks come as some Republicans have sought to change the way black history is taught in US schools, restricting teaching about race and slavery. At least 18 Republican-held states have banned the teaching of critical race theory, which explores systemic racism and has become an obsession on the political right.

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, blocked a new high school course on African-American history. DeSantis's administration claimed the course, which covered advanced study of African-American history, the civil rights movement, along with politics, literature and art, contained "ideological material" and "lacks educational value".

