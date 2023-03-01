Watch: US fishing boat caught in a massive shark feeding frenzy

A video captured by one of the fishermen shows dozens, if not hundreds, of sharks feeding off of a bait ball.

US fishermen who were searching for yellowfin tuna off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, found themselves caught up in a shark feeding frenzy.

A video captured by one of the fishermen, Dillon May shows dozens, if not hundreds, of sharks feeding off of a bait ball – a group of small fish who swim in a tightly packed spherical formation.

May told Storyful that at first they sailed towards the commotion assuming it to be a tuna boil – a term used to describe a feeding frenzy that makes the water appear to be boiling.

“Then we saw it was sharks on a bait pod, never seen anything like it,” May said.

READ MORE:

* Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on Bahamas boat tour

* Huge bull shark caught days after fatal Australian attack

* Extract: A diver's guide to Milford Sound



“No shrimp boats were in sight either!”

May explained that the sharks were using the boat to their advantage as they were pushing the fish against it to feed on them.

The video shows a massive number of shark fins flailing and flopping insanely while feasting on their prey.