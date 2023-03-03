'Better choices': Mike Pence won't support Trump if he becomes 2024 Republican nominee

Trump told aides back in 2020 that Pence deserved to be hanged for refusing to block certification of Joe Biden’s win.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has refused to support former US President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for the 2024 Presidential election, claiming “different times call for different leadership”.

”I’m very confident we’ll have better choices come 2024,” Pence said in an interview with CBS.

Pence also declined to comment on whether he will run for presidency himself in 2024, but said he would make a decision “this spring”.

There are only three declared Republican candidates so far, including Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not declared yet but is widely expected to run. He is Trump’s only major challenger in polling.

"You know, I joined the Republican Party in the days of Ronald Reagan, and I really believe that the conservative movement has always been animated by ideas," Pence said.

"We've had big personalities, from Reagan all the way to Donald Trump. But, I think, it's the ideas ... that really, I think, created this movement in many ways and, I think, they still sustain it."

He also said voters were telling him “they want to see us get back to the kind of civility in politics”.

Trump said, in 2020, Pence ‘deserved’ chants calling for him to be hanged for refusing to block certification of Joe Biden’s election win, a former aide said in testimony before the House January 6 committee .