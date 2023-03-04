Suspect in custody after 3 children killed, 2 wounded at Texas home

Three children were killed and two more were wounded at a home in the Ellis County city of Italy, Texas.

Three children were killed and two more were wounded at a home in the Ellis County city of Italy, Texas on Friday afternoon (local time), authorities said.

A suspect was in custody, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and officials did not believe there was any danger to the community.

Authorities responded about 4pm to a home near Stafford Elementary School, about 40 miles (64km) south of downtown Dallas.

Ellis County sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby said at a Friday-night news conference that authorities found three victims dead inside the home.

READ MORE:

* US mother, boyfriend arrested after child's skeletal remains found in apartment

* Texas Pastor killed with own gun after confronting manhunt suspect hiding in church

* 15-year-old US girl shot at Texas high school; boy, 16, arrested



Two more were taken to hospitals; their conditions were not available.

All of the victims were children, Cozby said. Their names and ages were not released.

Officials did not release the name of the suspect or say whether that person was related to the victims.

A Child Protective Services caseworker called the Italy Police Department to the scene, Cozby told The Dallas Morning News.

Italy police then contacted the sheriff’s office to lead the investigation, he said.

Cozby said authorities were “extremely sad to have to report on” the incident and that prayers for the family were the most important thing Friday night.

He called the investigation “fluid” and said officials would provide updates when they could.

The Dallas Morning News