Video shows car crashing through US coffee shop window

A pair of US podcasters have inadvertently filmed the moment a car came crashing through the window of the Texas coffee shop they were sitting in.

Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves were at Tout Suite, a café and bakery in Houston, on Saturday afternoon (local time) when the incident took place.

The podcasters had been filming for close to an hour when a black SUV can be seen losing control on the street outside after an apparent crash.

Unaware of the situation behind him, Reeves observes “it got so quiet in here” just moments before the SUV comes slamming into the window behind them, forcing Reeves off his seat and onto the ground.

The café’s windows come crashing down and the SUV slowly reverses a couple metres before coming to a stop.

Reeves is seen re-entering the frame to announce, “I think we’re fine. I think we got all the audio on there.”

alexsey/TikTok A SUV crashes into a coffee shop in Texas, shocking two podcasters who had the camera rolling at the time. (Screen grab)

Reyes, who has a wide following on TikTok, posted two videos of the incident which have garnered more than 10 million views each.

“Why did we get hit by a car?” Reyes asks in the first video. "Y’all, I was sitting right here. Someone ran their car at us.”

In the video, Reyes speaks with other patrons of the café who were worried the podcasters may have been hurt in the crash, but they both escaped without serious injuries.

Kevin Espinosa, the manager of Tout Suite, told The New York Post that none of the other customers were hurt and that the eatery remained open.