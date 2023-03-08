Alligator returned to US zoo after woman stole it and raised it as a pet for 20 years

More than 20 years ago, a US animal volunteer stuffed an alligator egg into her pocket, then walked off with it to raise as a pet, according to a Texas zoo.

She kept that alligator for over two decades, until she was recently caught with it living illegally in her backyard, KSAT reported, citing wildlife officials. It measured at least 2.1 metres long.

“It was very friendly with her,” Game Warden Joann Garza told the Texas TV station, adding that the woman described the large gator as her pet.

"The owner fed it well (and) it was healthy by everyone's standards. It had just outgrown its habitat, unfortunately," Texas Game Wardens public information officer Jen Shugert told USA Today.

But she didn’t have the permits required to keep a live alligator at her home, and she was unable to meet the requirements necessary to obtain those permits, a representative of Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo said in a video shared to Facebook on March 3.

"Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wrote in a Friday Instagram post.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department The 2.1m alligator found in a Texas woman's home was relocated to Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo.

As the “rightful owners” of the stolen alligator, Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo said state wildlife officials called staff members to see if they could take in the alligator.

Zoo staff headed to the woman’s home about 80km away from their facility in New Braunfels to help capture the large reptile and bring her in, according to the video.

Employees introduced her to the other alligators at the zoo, “where she’s going to live out the rest of her life.”

"She's doing fantastic,” Jarrod Forthman, the zoo's director, told USA Today.

The woman raised "a nice, happy healthy alligator that just unfortunately, the law wasn't going to allow her to have. So we're going to take care of it and let her come out and see the gator as often as she would like," he said.

"Whether she... rightfully owned that alligator or not, that's still her pet that she's had for decades."

The woman faces up to US$1000 (NZ$1636) in fines connected to illegally owning an alligator, KSAT reported.

- Charlotte Observer, USA Today