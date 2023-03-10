Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hated Donald Trump, new texts reveal

Tucker Carlson is the most-watched cable news host in the United States. He is a primary source of pro-Trump political punditry and has advanced the false notion that the January 6, 2021, attempt to violently overtake the Capitol was a peaceful protest.

But Carlson's on-air rhetoric was in dramatic opposition to private sentiments he shared with colleagues, in which he professed to "passionately" hate Trump and yearn for the end of his presidency. Those private communications, which were released as part of Dominion Voting Systems' US$1.6 billion (NZ$2.6b) defamation lawsuit against Fox News, show how Carlson struggled to publicly support the president's false voter-fraud theories that he privately scoffed at.

Fox has said that Dominion used "cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context, and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law”. The cable news juggernaut has accused the voting technology company of trying "to silence the press" through its lawsuit. Carlson has not responded to inquiries about his internal communications. But the vast distance between what he said privately and what he said on-air deepens questions about what Fox's biggest star really believes.

(Portions of the text exchanges are redacted in the court records).

On November 5, 2020 votes were still being counted, but Trump's path to victory in the presidential election had narrowed considerably. With defeat looming, Trump and his surrogates began making increasingly outlandish false claims about election fraud, fuelling pro-Trump protests across the country. "If you count the illegal votes," Trump said, "they can try to steal the election from us”.

The unfolding chaos seemed to rattle Carlson and his producer, Alex Pfeiffer. In a string of text messages, they voiced reservations about covering "demagogues" in Trump's camp while at the same time appearing bothered that the Fox News decision desk had accurately projected that Biden would win Arizona.

They agreed that it was in the network's interest for the election to be called as soon as possible.

Text exchange, November 5, 2020

Pfeiffer: "The more days this election drags on the worse it is for Fox. At this point it would help the network for it to be called ASAP. Can't imagine what weekend coverage will be like. But I guess Nevada being called is the worst as Arizona then contributes to win. PA win is cleanest.”

Carlson: "True. At this point we're getting hurt no matter what."

Pfeiffer: "It's a hard needle to thread, but I really think many on 'our side' are being reckless demagogues right now. idk exactly how you want to handle all of this. It's going as poorly as possible."

Carlson: "Of course they are. We're not going to follow them. The sun will rise tomorrow and we want to wake up intact. I always think that.”

Alex Brandon/AP Fox News has been a primary source of pro-Trump political punditry.

As Carlson and Pfeiffer agreed in private that the best scenario for Fox News was a decisive end to the election, Carlson said the opposite on his show.

In a November 5 segment on the election, the host urged against "hasty calls," saying news media shouldn't "shut it down artificially with unelected news anchors”. He seemed to portray the election falsehoods as "legitimate discourse and inquiry”. He told viewers, "If people air concerns, resolve the concerns."

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, November 5, 2020

Carlson: "Normal people are becoming paranoid. Americans who love this country are beginning to fear it. Why? We know exactly why. Because shutting down legitimate discourse and inquiry always has that effect. It destroys social trust and it sets the table for awful things to come. So let's stop this right now. Slow down. No hasty calls. Our system works. It has worked before. If people air concerns, resolve the concerns. Don't call them names. Don't sweep those concerns under the rug. Don't shut it down artificially with unelected news anchors. Let our system work."

Later in the text exchange between Pfeiffer and Carlson, the two ridiculed Trump's business background. But Carlson seemed to acknowledge that Trump could wreck their careers and livelihoods if he didn't like their coverage.

Pfeiffer did not immediately respond to multiple messages from The Washington Post seeking comment.

Text exchange, November 5, 2020

Pfeiffer: "On the bright side - Trump has a pretty low rate at success in his business ventures."

Carlson: "That's for sure. All of them fail, What he's good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong. It's so obvious."

On November 10, 2020, days after news organisations called the election for Joe Biden, some conservatives criticised Carlson for not mentioning election fraud claims on his show that night. Carlson told Pfeiffer in texts that he hated the issue but said it was a "mistake" to have ignored it.

AL JAZEERA Online harassment campaigns can escalate into a tangible and life-threatening event like when pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. (Video first published January 8, 2021.)

Text exchange, November 10, 2020

Pfeiffer: "You told me to tell you if we are getting attacked on Twitter so I will. Many viewers were upset tonight that we didn't cover election fraud."

Carlson: "Yeah. Probably should have."

Pfeiffer: "Yeah I didn't get why we didn't. Assumed it was some sort of decision not to But its all out viewers care about right now.”

Carlson: "Mistake. I just hate that sh..."

In further correspondence highlighted in court documents, Pfeiffer proposed they take an alternative approach in their upcoming shows and cover allegations that dead people voted in 2020. This ostensibly would allow them to sidestep some of the more outrageous election conspiracy theories - such as the bogus claims from Trump allies that voting machines were rigged to change votes - while still catering to an audience hungry for material on voter fraud. Carlson said he was on board and sent Pfeiffer to collect evidence.

The following day, the Trump campaign sent them the names of a few supposedly dead Americans who cast ballots in 2020. Carlson aired some of the names on his show that night, saying that voter fraud "happened, and we can prove it”.

On 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' November 11, 2020

Carlson: "So, was there voter fraud last week? That's a question we've been working on since election night. We've tried to be careful and precise as we report this out. In moments like this, truth really matters more than ever. False allegations of fraud can cause as much damage as the fraud itself. Jussie Smollett hurt more people with his lies than any actual hate crime. And the last thing America needs right now is more damage. So we want to be accurate. What we're about to tell you is accurate. It's not a theory. It happened, and we can prove it. Other news organisations could prove it, too. They've simply chosen not to. The position of corporate media across the country this week has been very simple: There was no voter fraud."

Reporting by other news organisations later showed that some of the people identified by the Trump campaign were still alive, while others were mistaken identities. In other cases, Republican voters were charged with casting ballots in their dead relatives' names. Carlson issued a correction on the Fox News website.

Amid the exchange about voter fraud, Pfeiffer said he had heard from Representative Matt Gaetz that Trump was planning to skip Biden's inauguration. Carlson seemed appalled that Trump would buck the long-standing tradition, calling the move "destructive”.

Mary Altaffer/AP Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Text exchange, November 10, 2020

Pfeiffer: "Maybe you already knew but gaetz told me trump isn't going to the inauguration.”

Carlson: "[redacted] I'd heard that about the inauguration. Hard to believe. So destructive."

Pfeiffer: "I don't know [her] but yeah we could. And yes I really hate what he is doing. Millions believe every word he says."

Carlson: "It's disgusting. I'm trying to look away."

Possibly the most prescient text exchange occurred between Carlson and Pfeiffer on November 13, 2020. Carlson said any allegations of fraud involving Dominion needed to be "bulletproof”.

Text exchange, November 13, 2020

Pfeiffer: "Trump needs to concede. There wasn't enough fraud to change the outcome. He's starting to do real damage to the party."

Carlson: "That's for sure. He's only good at destroying. Any idea what he's going to say at 4?"

Pfeiffer: "Trying to find out right now.”

Carlson: "Kind of a pivot point."

Pfeiffer: "Yep. There's some new data on dominion that looks very shady and I can see him hanging his hat on that.”

Carlson: "It had better be bulletproof. He's playing with fire."

Pfeiffer: "He's talking about vaccines at 4. But I'm sure he'll talk about the election too.”

A week later, on November 19, 2020, Carlson found himself trying to navigate a minefield he had helped create.

That morning, Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, held a news conference in Philadelphia where he aired more baseless claims about voter fraud. A dark liquid could be seen trickling down his face as he spoke. Carlson texted about it with Fox executive Ron Mitchell and producer Justin Wells.

John Bazemore/AP Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Text exchange, November 19, 2020

Mitchell: "This press conference has gotten bananas."

Carlson: "I keep hearing that. So bad. I really want to ignore it."

Wells: "Sidney Powell and Rudy are f...ing liars."

In private, Carlson shared images of the scene, saying "my mind is blown”.

Text exchange, November 19, 2020

Carlson: [Shares two images of Giuliani from news conference.] "My mind is blown."

Wells: "He is sweating and dripping of temporary hair colour.”

Carlson: "[redacted].”

Wells: "[redacted]" [Shares image of Giuliani.] "No one cares that Rudy was melting away at 1pm. Thought it is sad and somewhat hilarious at the same time."

While Carlson privately wanted to ignore the spectacle on-air, he left the door open for Trump's team to prove that fraud really existed on the level they claimed. In a November 20 segment on his show, he said that if Trump lawyer Sidney Powell could actually unearth this crime, "no one will be more grateful for that than us." He seemed to be soliciting evidence of voter fraud while acknowledging he had not seen any of it.

On 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' November 20, 2020

Carlson: "They have not seen Powell's evidence either. No testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself. So that's where we are. Sidney Powell came on Fox this morning and suggested we may not have to wait much longer. 'I fully expect,' she says, 'that we will be able to prove all of it in a court within the next two weeks.' Well, as far as we're concerned, that is great news. If Sidney Powell can prove the technology companies switched millions of votes and stole a presidential election, she will have almost single-handedly uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country. And no one will be more grateful for that than us."

By Trump's final weeks in office, Carlson's frustration with the president was boiling over. "I hate him passionately," he texted Pfeiffer on January 4, 2021, while musing about how they would soon be able to ignore Trump "most nights”.

1 NEWS A former White House staffer dramatically bolstered claims Trump both incited and supported the January 6 insurrection to try to cling to power.

Text exchange, January 4, 2021

Carlson: "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait."

Pfeiffer: "I want nothing more. It does feel very close. I imagine things will get nice starting around mid-February.”

Carlson: "I hate him passionately. I blew up at Peter Navarro today in frustration. I actually like Peter. But I can't handle much more of this."

Pfeiffer: "But he might never leave. Would be hard to ignore if the Manhattan DA or New York AG announces charges on January 21. It's ridiculous that people are continuing this charade. Was he pushing the idea Pence can solve everything?"

Carlson: "He was pushing voting fraud stuff. I have no doubt there was fraud. But at this point, Trump and Lin and Powell have so discredited their own case, and the rest of us to some extent, that it's infuriating. Absolutely enrages me."

Pfeiffer: "It really explains why the left wins so much. They have Marc Elias and lawyers from every major firm. We have Lin Wood and Powell."

Carlson: "That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."

And yet, Carlson devoted the opening of his show that night to the phone call Trump made days earlier in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's election result.

In a style Carlson has perfected over the years, he made little mention of what Trump actually said to Raffensperger. Instead, he took on the role of media critic, baselessly claiming that other news organisations were focusing on the call to divert attention from the upcoming Senate election in Georgia. He told viewers to listen to the recording themselves but said he was willing to bet they wouldn't find it "the single most important thing happening in the world right now”.

On 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' January 4, 2021

Carlson: "The president, as you may have heard, believes the election was stolen from him. Georgia's Secretary of State, whose job it is to oversee elections, disagrees. You can listen to the call yourself. It's online and you can make up your own mind about who's right on that question. And by the way, if you have time, you ought to do that. It's interesting. But no matter what you conclude about vote counting in Georgia, we're willing to bet that you won't decide Donald Trump's latest phone call is the single most important thing happening in the world right now.

Probably not even close. And yet CNN is claiming that it is. Why are they doing that? Well, that's a good question and worth pondering. Do you notice a theme here? Manipulation? Maybe. Ignore the details, Don't ask questions. Here's the latest outrage. Take the bait. Get mad about it. Trump's phone call in this case and move on. Write a grouchy Instagram post if you want. But whatever you do, do not think for yourself because once you start doing that, you might not stop."

Seth Wenig/AP Is Tucker Carlson really a Donald Trump fan?

After police cleared the mob from the US Capitol on the evening of January 6, 2021, Carlson and Pfeiffer debated what led to the riot. Pfeiffer said Trump was to blame. Carlson differed, calling Trump and his election lies a "symptom" without elaborating further. They both agreed that Trump would use his final weeks in office to keep riling up his supporters.

Text exchange, January 6, 2021

Pfeiffer: "Millions believe that the election was stolen because of Donald Trump and demagogues like this Drew guy. They take the president literally. He said it was stolen. They believe him. He is to blame for everything that happened today."

Carlson: "The problem is a little deeper than that I'd say."

Pfeiffer: "Obviously the problems are deep but at the core of it is Trump saying it was stolen.”

Carlson: "Not the core. Awful but a symptom."

In a rare moment of emotional candour, both admitted that covering Trump had affected their mental health. Pfeiffer spoke of a "Trump anger spiral”. Carlson said he had felt it, too, and that it had almost consumed him in the post-election chaos. "It was very difficult to regain emotional control," he texted, "but I knew I had to”.

Text exchange, January 6, 2021

Pfeiffer: "People were enraged today because they thought Mike Pence would save the day."

Carlson: "Trump has two weeks left. Once he's out, he becomes incalculably less powerful, even in the minds of his supporters. My view is that the most important thing we can do maybe the only thing we can do is try to save the things that make America worth living in. For me that begins with the first and second amendments."

Pfeiffer: "Agreed. I just worry in those two weeks time and the time after that he will inspire people to do even more stuff to put those rights in jeopardy."

Carlson: "There's no question he will. He's a demonic force, a destroyer. But he's not going to destroy us. I've been thinking about this every day for four years."

Pfeiffer: "You're right. I don't want to let him destroy me either. [redacted] The Trump anger spiral is vicious."

Carlson: "That's for sure. Deadly. It almost consumed me in November when Sidney Powell attacked us. It was very difficult to regain emotional control, but I knew I had to. We've got two weeks left. We can do this."

In his opening monologue that night, Carlson seemed to wrestle with his own response to the attack. He said he was horrified by the violence but vaguely suggested that some form of unrest was inevitable because people had lost faith in democracy. Leaders - he didn't say who - "don't care to learn or listen," he said.

"But if you don't bother to pause and learn a single thing from it - from your citizens storming your Capitol building - then you're a fool. You lack wisdom and you lack self-awareness, you have no place running a country," Carlson concluded.

On 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' January 6, 2021

Carlson: "When thousands of your countrymen storm the Capitol building, you don't have to like it. We don't. You can be horrified by the violence. And as we said, and we'll say it again, we are horrified. It's wrong. But if you don't bother to pause and learn a single thing from it - from your citizens storming your Capitol building - then you're a fool. You lack wisdom and you lack self-awareness. You have no place running a country. We got to this sad, chaotic day for a reason. It is not your fault. It is their fault."