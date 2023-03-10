First came cocaine bear, then came cocaine cat

The movie producers of Cocaine Bear may have just found their sequel. Meet Amiry, now affectionately dubbed "Cocaine Cat".

Amiry is a serval cat that was captured in the US state of Ohio in January after being spotted in a tree in Cincinnati, news outlet WLWT5 reported.

Servals are native to Africa and it’s illegal to own them in Ohio.

As if having a large, illegal cat climbing city trees wasn’t enough of a problem, the cat also tested positive for cocaine.

READ MORE:

* Proud: The Cocaine Bear is a New Zealander

* What really happens when a bear takes cocaine?

* Grizzly Man: Forget Cocaine Bear, this is the true-life ursus movie you need to see

* Cocaine Bear: The true story behind the year's wildest film

* Cocaine Bear: Just a whole lot of blood and drug-drenched fun

* Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear is now a video game. And people are eating it up



According to NPR, an expert (whose credentials include working on the Tiger King case and the Zanesville tragedy) was brought in to identify his species.

In a Facebook post, Cincinnati Animal Care explained that once Amiry was identified as likely a serval and safely rescued from the tree, a medical examination was undertaken. Part of this includes testing for narcotics which became a standard procedure for "exotic" animals after a capuchin monkey named Neo was seized in early 2022 and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cincinnati Animal Care/ Facebook Meet Amiry, now affectionately dubbed "Cocaine Cat".

“Amiry tested positive for exposure to cocaine and the DNA test concluded he was indeed a serval,” the non-profit organisation said on Facebook.

The cat was then transferred to Cincinnati Zoo so he could get the care he needed, the post explained.

“It was sure a sight to see, and after talking to the cat expert, he said we did a great job. And also [we were] pretty lucky because this cat could’ve shredded us apart and killed us,” Troy Taylor from Hamilton County’s dog warden’s office, told WKRC.

The plight of the large coked-up cat had been kept under wraps for legal reasons, but was finally shared on Friday after US, and then global media, published stories about Amiry.

"Coming on the heels of the Cocaine Bear movie, we're not surprised it has gone viral," NPR reported the animal care centre’s Ray Anderson saying.

“We’re extremely proud of the work done in this case by the dog wardens and medical staff and are immensely appreciative to the Cincinnati zoo for getting Amiry the care he needs,” The Guardian reported Anderson saying.

Elizabeth Banks talks to Melissa Nathoo about directing horror comedy Cocaine Bear, and what it was like working with the late Ray Liotta on one of his last films.

It’s not yet clear how cocaine got into Amiry's system.

"Given the nature of his capture, we cannot currently say if this intentional or environmental," Anderson was reported saying.