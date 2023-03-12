Watch: Murder suspect flees US courtroom

A murder suspect in Oregon, US, took his chance and fled after being unshackled in the courtroom where he was about to stand trial.

According to The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Edi Villalobos Jr., 28, was supposed to stand trial for murder and other charges, but instead made a dash down the hallway and out of the courthouse.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies removed all restraints from Villalobos during the jury selection process in accordance with Oregon law.

“At around 11am, the court took a break, and restraints were placed back on Villalobos. When the break ended, deputies again removed all restraints from Villalobos, as directed by Oregon Law. Once the restraints were removed, Villalobos ran out of the courtroom and the courthouse.”

Supplied Edi Villalobos Jr., 28, was supposed to stand trial for murder and other charges, but instead made a dash down the hallway and out of the courthouse.

Two hours after his escape, police found Villalobos hiding in a stranger's apartment, in a closet underneath a blanket.

He was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.

The incident happened on February 28, but the sheriff's office made the video public this week.