Pet zebra fatally shot after nearly biting off owner's arm

A screengrab from a police bodycam during the incident in Ohio.

A pet zebra has been fatally shot in the US state of Ohio after attacking its owner and nearly biting off the man’s arm.

The attack occurred around 5.30pm on Sunday (local time) in the city of Circleville, authorities said.

Police found the man lying on the ground in a fenced-in field, authorities said. The large male zebra was acting aggressively and charged at an officer’s car.

One officer was able to scare away the zebra using the car’s horn and sirens, but it kept charging until it was eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behaviour, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalised but was expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under state law in Ohio.