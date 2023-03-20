Trump warned over arrest rants: 'We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office'

Trump unleashed a three-part all-caps social media post in which he said he could be arrested in the coming days, criticised the district attorney and encouraged his supporters to protest and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Prosecutors are standing firm against Donald Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric, saying they won’t be intimidated or deterred as they near a decision on charging the former US president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent an internal memo late on Saturday (local time), hours after Trump unleashed a three-part all-caps social media post in which he said he could be arrested in the coming days, criticised the district attorney and encouraged his supporters to protest and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Bragg, whose office has been calling witnesses to a grand jury investigating hush money paid on Trump’s behalf during his 2016 campaign, did not mention the former president by name, but made it clear that’s who he was writing about.

The memo came as law enforcement officials in New York City are making security preparations for the possibility Trump is charged and appears in court in Manhattan.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump calls for protests ahead of expected arrest

* On Trump Force One, KFC is on the menu and 45 is still president

* Donald Trump claims Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana among those who ‘kissed my ass’

* Trump Organisation fined $2.5 million for tax fraud



“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg wrote, referring to “press attention and public comments” regarding an ongoing investigation by his office.

As Bragg sought to assuage concerns about potential threats, posts about protests began popping up online, including a rally on Monday against Bragg organised by the New York Young Republican Club.

Law enforcement officials in New York are also closely monitoring online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested, four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The threats that law enforcement agents are tracking vary in specificity and credibility, the officials said.

Mainly posted online and in chat groups, the messages have included calls for armed protesters to block law enforcement officers and attempt to stop any potential arrest, the officials said.

Seth Wenig/AP “We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg wrote, referring to “press attention and public comments” regarding an ongoing investigation by his office.

The law enforcement officials are also discussing a multitude of security plans for lower Manhattan in the event Trump is indicted.

Those plans – which the officials described as preliminary – include the potential for closing down several streets around the Manhattan criminal courthouse and blocking streets with large trucks, similar to security protocols in place for major events and parades in New York.

The officials could not discuss details of the security plans publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Bragg, a Democrat, inherited the years-long Trump investigation when he took office in January 2022 and quickly faced criticism – not from Trump, but from holdover prosecutors for backing away from his predecessor’s plans to charge the former president with business-related fraud.

Bragg rebounded with convictions for Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, and his longtime finance chief for an unrelated tax fraud scheme before pivoting to what he’s called the probe’s “next chapter” – bringing fresh scrutiny to the hush money payments, which have been the subject of repeated federal and state-level inquiries over the last six years.

1 NEWS Trump supporters stormed Congress, with five people dying in the violence. He denies any wrongdoing.

Now, as that probe nears its denouement, Bragg is seeking to reassure his 1600 employees in the face of increasing hostility from Trump and his supporters.

In his memo on Saturday night, he wrote that the office is working with court officers and New York City police to ensure they are safe and that “any specific or credible threats against the office” are investigated.

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.