Man swims 200 metres after being mauled by shark in Hawaii
A man was forced to make a desperate swim to safety after being mauled in a suspected shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island yesterday.
The attack, which occurred around 200 metres off Anaehoomalu Bay on Sunday (local time) comes three months after another man was attacked at the same location.
The Hawaii County Fire Department said the man in his 60s was mauled at around 12:30pm (local time).
He sustained injuries to his hands and back of his left leg in the attack.
He swam to a cameraman moored in the bay, where the vessel's crew tended to his injuries.
A ski then transported the man to shore, where Hawaii County Fire Department were waiting.
He was treated on scene, before transfer to hospital.
The species behind the attack remains unclear.
A man was seriously injured by a shark at the same spot in December.
Witnesses report the swimmer, in his 60s, was attacked by a 3.6-metre tiger shark and sustained wounds to his hip and buttocks.
That incident came less than a week after a 60-year-old Washington State woman disappeared off South Maui, while snorkelling.
A report conducted by Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources has since concluded she was killed by an aggressive shark.
The woman's husband said he was snorkelling next to her, about 50 metres from Keawakapu Point, in the minutes prior to the attack.
