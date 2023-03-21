Man swims 200 metres after being mauled by shark in Hawaii

A﻿ man was forced to make a desperate swim to safety after being mauled in a suspected shark attack off Hawaii's Big Island yesterday.

The attack, which occurred around 200 metres off Anaehoomalu Bay on Sunday (local time) comes three ﻿months after another man was attacked at the same location.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the man in his 60s was mauled at around 12:30pm (local time).

He sustained injuries to his hands and back of his left leg in the attack.

READ MORE:

* Man dies after shark attack that paused World Surf League event in Hawaii

* Shark bites woman twice while she is swimming in Hawaii bay

* Hawaii residents warned about latest lava flow as volcano continues to erupt

* Shark bumps Hawaii man off a stand-up paddleboard, then attacks



He swam to a cameraman moored in the bay, where the vessel's crew tended to his injuries.

A ski then transported the man to shore, where Hawaii County Fire Department were waiting.

He was treated on scene, before transfer to hospital.

The species behind the attack remains unclear. ﻿

Getty Images A tiger shark is believed responsible for the December attack at Anaehoomalu Bay.

A man was seriously injured by a shark at the same spot in December.

﻿Witnesses report the swimmer, in his 60s, was attacked by a 3.6-metre tiger shark and sustained wounds to his hip and buttocks.

That incident came less than a week after a 60-year-old Washington State woman disappeared﻿ off South Maui, while snorkelling.

A report conducted by Hawaii's ﻿Department of Land and Natural Resources has since concluded she was killed by an aggressive shark.

The woman's husband said he was snorkelling next to her, about 50 metres from ﻿Keawakapu Point, in the minutes prior to the attack.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.