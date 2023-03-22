US state looks to firing squad executions if lethal drugs run out

Five US states allow for executions by firing squad.

Idaho will allow the execution of condemned inmates by firing squad if lethal drugs are not available.

The measure can take effect under the terms of a new bill that has already passed with enough support to guarantee it becomes law even if the state’s governor opposes it.

A bill allowing death row inmates to be shot was proposed as a “humane” alternative after the execution of a longtime prisoner named Gerald Pizzuto Jr was called off in December.

Doug Ricks, a Republican state senator who co-sponsored the legislation, said shortages of drugs for lethal injection would persist “indefinitely”.

“This is a rule of law issue – our criminal system should work and penalties should be exacted,” Ricks said.

Opponents included Dan Foreman, a state senator and a fellow Republican.

“I’ve seen the aftermath of shootings, and it’s psychologically damaging to anybody who witnesses it,” he said. “The use of the firing squad is, in my opinion, beneath the dignity of the state of Idaho.”

Brad Little, Idaho’s governor, has not commented on the legislation but it passed with a sufficient majority to override any veto.

The Idaho Department of Correction says it will cost about US$750,000 ($1.2m) to build or adapt a chamber for firing squad executions.

Jeff Tewalt, its director, said last year that there would be legal challenges just as with attempts to execute prisoners by lethal injection. He said he would be reluctant to ask his staff to participate in such executions.

Four other states – Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina – allow for executions by firing squad if drugs are unavailable, according to the Death Penalty Information Centre.

Difficulties in obtaining drugs for lethal injections have grown in recent years as pharmaceutical companies have sought to bar their products from being used.

States seeking other methods of execution have turned to new, previously untested drug combinations, including the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which was linked to more than 70,000 accidental deaths through overdose last year.

The US federal government, which conducted 13 executions in the final months of the Trump presidency, turned to the sedative pentobarbital.

Some federal inmates facing execution have argued that death by firing squad was preferable to the administration of pentobarbital, which is said to cause a sensation akin to drowning.

However, a 2019 legal filing argued that a death by firing squad was not necessarily instantaneous, and could be “severely painful, especially related to shattering of bone and damage to the spinal cord”.

THE TIMES, LONDON