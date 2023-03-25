Donald Trump warns of 'potential death and destruction' if he is arrested

Former US president Donald Trump has warned of "potential death & destruction" if he is charged in Manhattan in a criminal case related to alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an affair.

The posting on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, was his latest - and most explicit - allusion to violence that could follow an indictment stemming from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom Trump called a "degenerate psychopath”.

Trump wrote: "What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting president in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a crime, when it is known by all that no crime has been committed, and also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country?"

In a post on Thursday (local time), Trump criticised those who have called for his supporters to remain peaceful. Over the weekend, Trump urged a "protest" over his potential arrest in the case, which he wrongly predicted would happen on Tuesday (local time).

The messages have all had echoes of the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob. Trump had urged his followers to assemble in Washington that day, saying "Be there, will be wild!" as he pushed to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win.

Five people died in the attack or in its aftermath, and 140 police officers were injured. The House impeached Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection; the Senate acquitted him.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries castigated Trump on Friday (local time) for his latest comments, echoing criticism by other Democrats.

"The twice-impeached former president's rhetoric is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible," Jeffries said at a news conference. "It's dangerous. And if he keeps it up, he's going to get someone killed."

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post Donald Trump put out a warning of violence if he was to be arrested.

"We've already seen the consequences of incitement from the former president," Jeffries added. "He is principally responsible for inciting the violent insurrection that happened on January 6th, but clearly he has not learned his lesson."

Trump has been commenting frequently on the hush-money case as a Manhattan grand jury weighs evidence against him. The panel is not scheduled to meet again until at least Monday (local time), according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss proceedings that are secret.

Prosecutors from Bragg's office have been presenting grand jurors with evidence related to hush-money payments to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The payments were aimed at keeping her from airing her claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump years earlier, prosecutors say.

According to prosecutors, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid US$130,000 (NZ$209,000) by Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer. Trump reimbursed him after becoming president, in instalments that were designated as legal fees.

Markus Schreiber/AP Adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

In an email to staff this past week, Bragg said the district attorney's office "will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate."

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," he wrote.

On Friday (local time), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said he had not heard Trump's comments, but he said, "There's no place in America for political violence of any kind."

"I've been saying that for years, and I think everybody ought to take that position," said Scalise, who was seriously injured in a politically motivated shooting in 2017 at a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Lynne Sladky/AP A caravan of supporters of Donald Trump ride past his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Dusty Johnson, chairman of the Republican Main Street caucus, said, "In our system of government... you should never call for violence. So, you know, we need to do better."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, when asked about Trump's latest comments, said he had spoken about the issue already previously, and proceeded to talk about an upcoming House vote on education legislation.

McCarthy has slammed Bragg's investigation, but he said that supporters of Trump should not protest if the former president is indicted.

"Nobody should harm one another," McCarthy said, following Trump's call for protests. "We want calmness out there."

For his part, Trump resumed commentary on the case on Truth Social about eight hours after his overnight post.

"Prosecutorial misconduct!" he wrote in all caps shortly after 9am (local time).

Trump will have another opportunity to criticise Bragg and other state and federal prosecutors investigating his conduct on Saturday (local time) when he appears at a rally scheduled in Waco, Texas.

Nearly 30 years ago, a lengthy standoff between a religious cult and federal agents ended on April 19, 1993, when the group's compound near the city was destroyed in a fire. Nearly 80 people were killed.