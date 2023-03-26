Donald Trump shows steely resilience in the face of ongoing setbacks

Even Republicans who have been critical of Donald Trump marvel at his resilience in the face of setbacks that would have finished off a more conventional candidate. "He has this ability to take hits and quickly recoagulate," said Scott Jennings, a former political assistant in the George W Bush White House and adviser to Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader. "He's like the Terminator in Terminator 2 - he melts and then he reforms."

Jennings had urged his party to break with the former president when he was at his weakest, after a mob of his supporters invaded Congress on January 6, 2021, and again in the aftermath of November's midterm elections, when prominent candidates promoted by Trump flopped badly and cost his party control of the Senate and several state governorships.

Instead, Jennings has watched helplessly as Trump has regained his grip.

Last week, facing the prospect of a prosecution in Manhattan for allegedly buying the silence of a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, Trump again bombarded Americans with the kind of inflammatory rhetoric that preceded the riot at the US Capitol.

In a social media posting he told his followers that bringing charges against him in the Stormy Daniels case would risk "potential death and destruction" that could be "catastrophic for our country". He suggested his pursuer, Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, must be a "degenerate psychopath that truly [sic] hates the USA".

The outburst came as polling shows that Trump, 76, is more popular with Republican voters than at any time since before the midterm elections, making him the leading candidate to be the party's presidential nominee in 2024.

Yesterday (local time) he staged a big rally in Waco, Texas - 30 years after a 51-day standoff between federal agents and armed members of the Branch Davidian religious sect ended in a fire that left almost 80 people dead. Trump's aides have said they chose the venue because of its central location in Texas, an important state in the race.

Initial enthusiasm among Republican primary voters for his potential rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, 44, has ebbed as Trump and his acolytes have stepped up their attacks. A survey by Monmouth University, New Jersey, released on Tuesday showed that in December, 26% of Republican voters wanted Trump as their next presidential candidate and 39% were for DeSantis. In polling conducted between March 16 and 20, Trump was on 41% and DeSantis 27%.

Alex Brandon/AP Donald Trump keeps punching back.

The finding was not the first to show Trump comfortably ahead of DeSantis and it confirmed a widespread sense that the momentum is back with the former president.

Yet Jennings refuses to see the latest polling trend as terminal for DeSantis given that he has yet to declare his campaign or begin building teams to compete in the early primary states.

"My optimistic view on DeSantis is that the underlying fundamentals for him are still good," Jennings said. "His image is still terrific. Republicans think very highly of him and there are still, I think, more Republicans than not who would rather move on [from Trump]."

Nevertheless, the decline in support for DeSantis is raising questions about his ability to compete at the national level. He has not been as sure-footed on one of the biggest issues of state - the war in Ukraine - as he has been in advancing his anti-woke crusade in Florida.

Phil Sears Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is Trump’s main rival.

In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation and TalkTV, he sought to recalibrate his Ukraine position after initially telling Fox News's pro-Russia host Tucker Carlson that the war was a "territorial dispute" and not a US "vital national interest". This caused disquiet in some Republican foreign-policy circles. James Hohmann, a contributor to The Bulwark, a conservative podcast, said: "Ultimately this shows he's maybe not as ready for primetime as certainly he thinks he is."

DeSantis sounded more hawkish with Morgan, describing Russia's President Putin as a "war criminal" who is "hostile to the United States". He said his own view of the war had been "mischaracterised" and by "territorial dispute" he meant "there's a lot of ethnic Russians there, so that's some difficult fighting, and that's what I was referring to”. Viewers were still left in the dark on whether he would continue the same level of support for Ukraine as President Biden.

DeSantis has slightly stepped up his attacks on Trump, emphasising the contrast with his "no daily drama" operation in Florida and telling a press conference: "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair."

Trump, meanwhile, has characteristically not held back, beginning one email to supporters this week: "Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he's in the race by beginning to fight back, and now that his polls have crashed so he has no other choice, let me explain the facts. He is, for a Republican, an average Governor... And we don't want Ron as our President!"

Alex Brandon/AP Donald Trump still finds favourability among Republican supporters.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, said he viewed the surge in support for the former president as partly a reaction against the overreach of investigators. In addition to the Manhattan case, Trump is facing a special counsel inquiry into his alleged mishandling of classified documents recovered during a raid on his Florida home; a local investigation in Georgia into claims he sought to influence the outcome of the 2020 election there; and potential criminal charges related to the January 6 violence.

"There's certainly an element of the Republican primary voting base that is sympathetic to the way he's being treated in all these legal proceedings," said Mulvaney. "[The Mar-a-Lago raid] was outrageous and a complete abuse of government authority targeted against a private citizen. Republicans care about that kind of stuff. They care about whether or not the government is being fair."

Yet Trump has been as much a beneficiary as a victim. He orchestrated a media tornado by announcing last week that he was due to be arrested, then sitting back while his fervent defenders in Congress called for Bragg's head and his campaign gained a US$1.5 million (NZ$2.4m) boost.

Mulvaney thought it was still possible for "someone like DeSantis" to beat Trump in the Republican primary but probably only if it comes down to a head-to-head race. With five or six contenders, "the only person that can beat Trump is Trump", he said, meaning the main risk is him imploding, as he did in the 2020 presidential race, with a series of car-crash press conferences and a hectoring performance in his first debate with Biden.

Both Trump and DeSantis have made an initial foray in Iowa, the first state in the nation to choose among Republican presidential candidates. Bob Klaus, a retired advertising executive, said: "More people will come to his side that maybe weren't even going to" as a result of the legal cases. "So many people think Trump got screwed in the last election that he deserves another term," he added. "[DeSantis] would make a great president, just five years from now.”

