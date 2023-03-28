Former student kills 3 children and 3 adults at US private school

A 28-year-old armed with two rifles and a handgun killed at least three children and three adults at a private Nashville grade school where the shooter was previously a student, authorities say.

The shooter is dead after being "engaged" by police, they said.

Three "paediatric patients" with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical centre spokesperson Craig Boerner.

"All three were pronounced dead after arrival," Boerner said. Authorities confirmed later that three adults had died.

The shooter lived in the Nashville area and had attended the Covenant School, the site of the attack, at some point, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news conference Monday.

He said he was unsure about the years when the shooter was a student there.

The shooter had three guns, according to authorities. A law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the weapons included two semiautomatic rifles, with at least one of the rifles identified as an AR-15-style weapon.

Drake said he did not remember whether the shooter was wearing body armour.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for Nashville police, said the shooter entered the school through a first-floor side entrance and moved from the first floor to the second, firing and killing multiple victims along the way.

Andrew Nelles Police said they believe the 28-year-old shooter was a former student at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville founded in 2001.

"There is video from the school that we are viewing now to try to learn exactly how all of this happened," Aaron said.

When asked how the shooter got into the building, Drake said: "All doors were locked and how exactly she got in is under investigation. … It could have been far, far worse."

Late Monday, however, Drake said the attacker was able to enter the school by shooting through one of the doors.

Police said the shooter had detailed maps of the school.

Aaron said the shooter was confronted by a group of five officers in a second-floor "lobby-type area."

He said an officer was injured by flying glass but said he was unaware of any other gunshot injuries at the scene.

Asked whether the victims were killed inside a classroom, Aaron said he could not say "at this juncture."

Nashville police identified the six victims in the Covenant School shooting as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; and Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The three children were all students at the Covenant School and the three adult victims were staff members, police said.

In a news conference Monday evening, officials said Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian.

Koonce was the head of school, according to the Covenant School's website.

Andrew Nelles Police and federal law enforcement agency staff search a Nashville house following the mass shooting.

Drake identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, whom he described as transgender. He described Hale during a news conference as "someone that had multiple rounds of ammunition, prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement, prepared to do more harm [than] was actually done, and we were able to stop the threat."

Drake added: "We have a manifesto. We have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day."

US President Joe Biden said Monday in the wake of the Nashville attack that Congress must do more to pass gun regulations, including an assault weapons ban.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence - it's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation," Biden said during a White House event on women in business. "We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren't turned into prisons."

Biden, saying the shooter in the Nashville attack "had two assault weapons and a pistol," urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

"It's about time that we began to make some more progress," he said.

Biden has pushed for stricter gun-control regulation throughout his presidency, issuing an executive order to increase the number of background checks for gun sales and signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun-control measure Congress had passed in 30 years.

While that measure expanded background checks and provided mental health funding, it was crafted to be relatively modest to pass a divided Congress, which is why Biden is asking Congress to take up an assault weapons ban.

Biden called the Monday shooting a "family's worst nightmare."

"I just wanted to send my ... heart out to so many parents out there," Biden said.

Biden likened the trauma of surviving a mass killing to the post-traumatic stress that members of the military undergo after combat.

Jozen Reodica/AP Law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville.

"These children, these teachers, you should be focusing on their mental health as well," Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden, at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington DC, said earlier Monday, "I am truly without words, and our children deserve better."

"All of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer," she said.

Senator Marsha Blackburn responded to the deadly shooting with a statement on Twitter saying her office is ready to assist local officials, and to "join us in prayer for those affected." Blackburn said she is "heartbroken" by what took place.

A bystander near the Nashville site Monday said he didn't witness any part of the shooting but saw police swarm the school building. He also said he watched as parents hugged each other and cried while on their phones outside the school.

John Wilkinson made the 45-minute drive from his small farm town to Nashville for a chiropractor appointment Monday morning, but ended up cater-cornered to America's latest mass killing.

"I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," he told The Washington Post on Monday.

Wilkinson, 45, said his first indication something was wrong was between 10:15 and 10:20am when he saw the first police car crest a hill by the church. The police car waited for 20 to 30 seconds until they were suddenly flanked by four to five other police vehicles.

He said they drove into the school entrance, but he didn't see officers enter the building because his line of sight was blocked.

Within five minutes, he said, about 50 police cars had arrived.

AP Monday's tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10:13am.

An officer then entered the building where Wilkinson was and told ordered that the doors be locked, he said.

After 20 minutes, he said, the first of six ambulances left the church property under police escort. About 20 to 30 minutes after that, he said, the other ambulances left without a police escort.

Wilkinson said the parking lot of the building where he was quickly became a holding ground for distraught parents.

He said that at about 1pm, he saw police vehicles escorting school buses off the property as parents waited about 150 to 200 metres away.

Wilkinson praised the police response. "They were showing unbelievable courage," he said.

Kelly Stooksberry was at work at an office building less than a kilometre away from the Covenant School. As the building locked its doors, Stooksberry headed to the upper level and began to film people running toward the school.

"It was one of the most gut-wrenching things I've ever experienced in person," she said. The two videos, filmed around 11am US Central time before a reunification site was announced, show adults running across the street toward a police perimeter.

John Amis/AP An ambulance leaves of Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville.

Several sprint past the barricade in the direction of the school.

As of Sunday, there were 13 mass shootings in the US with four or more dead this year - killing 69 people. Since 2013, there have been at five mass killings at K-12 schools, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The shooting on Monday in Nashville was a rare instance of a shooting at a Christian school. Only 6% of all school shootings have been at private schools of any type since 1999, according to Washington Post tracking.

It was not known what security measures were in place at the school. Most Christian schools have tried to harden their campuses, for instance by funnelling visitors through one locked central entrance, said Jeff Walton, executive director of the American Association of Christian Schools, which has about 700 member schools.

He said that where it is legal, many schools have staff members who carry weapons on school grounds. And he said the topic of school security is on the agenda at every conference he attends.

- By Kim Mueller, Brittany Shammas, Ben Brasch, Holly Bailey, Maham Javaid and Praveena Somasundaram