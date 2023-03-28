Nashville school shooter was 'prepared to do more harm', had maps, conducted surveillance

A 28-year-old armed with two semiautomatic weapons and a handgun killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at a private Nashville school where the shooter was previously a student, authorities say.

The shooter is also dead after being "engaged" by police, they said.

Nashville police identified the six victims in the Covenant School shooting as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; and Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The three children were all students at the Covenant School and the three adult victims were staff members, police said.

Amid the chaos, panicked parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged their kids, and a stunned community planned vigils for the victims.

“I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during one of several news conferences.

John Bazemore/AP A woman kisses a child at the reunification centre at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting in Nashville, US.

The shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, lived in the Nashville area and had attended the Covenant School, the site of the attack, at some point, Drake said at a news conference on Monday (local time).

He said he was unsure about the years when the shooter was a student there.

The shooter was armed with two semiautomatic weapons - an AR-15-style rifle, an "AR-style pistol" and a handgun. At least two of the weapons were purchased legally, Drake said. He said the shooter had "multiple rounds of ammunition prepared for confrontation with law enforcement" and was "prepared to do more harm."

The incident unfolded in less than 15 minutes in a leafy suburban area about 16km south of central Nashville. Police said they received a 911 call about a shooter at the school at 10.13am. Dozens of emergency vehicles arrived at the scene, and officers entering on the first floor of the school heard gunfire coming from the second floor, police said.

Five officers proceeded upstairs into a lobby-type area where they confronted the shooter, who fired at them, police said. Two officers fired back, fatally shooting Hale, who was pronounced dead at 10.27am.

Andrew Nelles Police said they believe the 28-year-old shooter was a former student at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school in Nashville founded in 2001.

According to police, the shooter gained access to the school by firing through a first-floor side door before opening fire inside the building. Unlike public schools in Nashville, the private school did not have a public safety officer on-site, according to police.

Police later released photos of the scene, including images showing a shattered glass door with bullet holes where they said the shooter gained entry into the building. The department also shared photos of police cars with bullet holes and shattered glass, saying the shooter fired on responding officers as they arrived.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, which law enforcement officials said they were examining. At a news conference, Drake said police found material that suggested the shooter had considered an attack at another location but ruled it out because there was "too much security."

Jonathan Mattise/AP Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school.

Drake described Hale during a news conference as "someone that had multiple rounds of ammunition, prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement, prepared to do more harm [than] was actually done, and we were able to stop the threat."

Drake added: "We have a manifesto. We have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day."

Police said there was a detailed map and that that shooter had conducted surveillance of the building, AP reported.

He said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe Hale had “some resentment for having to go to that school.”

Don Aaron, a spokesman for Nashville police, said an officer was injured by flying glass but said he was unaware of any other gunshot injuries at the scene. Asked whether the victims were killed inside a classroom, Aaron said he could not say "at this juncture."

In a news conference on Monday evening, officials said Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian. Koonce was the head of school, according to the Covenant School's website.

Andrew Nelles Police and federal law enforcement agency staff search a Nashville house following the mass shooting.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday in the wake of the Nashville attack that Congress must do more to pass gun regulations, including an assault weapons ban.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence - it's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation," Biden said during a White House event on women in business. "We have to do more to protect our schools, so they aren't turned into prisons."

Biden, saying the shooter in the Nashville attack "had two assault weapons and a pistol," urged Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

"It's about time that we began to make some more progress," he said.

Biden has pushed for stricter gun-control regulation throughout his presidency, issuing an executive order to increase the number of background checks for gun sales and signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun-control measure Congress had passed in 30 years.

Mark Zaleski Students from The Covenant School get off a bus to meet their parents following a mass shooting at their primary school.

While that measure expanded background checks and provided mental health funding, it was crafted to be relatively modest to pass a divided Congress, which is why Biden is asking Congress to take up an assault weapons ban.

Biden called the Monday shooting a "family's worst nightmare."

"I just wanted to send my ... heart out to so many parents out there," Biden said.

Biden likened the trauma of surviving a mass killing to the post-traumatic stress that members of the military undergo after combat.

Mark Zaleski Worried parents rushed to pick up their children following a mass shooting at a primary school in Nashville, US.

"These children, these teachers, you should be focusing on their mental health as well," Biden said.

He also ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff on all federal buildings through March 31.

First lady Jill Biden, at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington DC, said earlier Monday, "I am truly without words, and our children deserve better."

"All of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer," she said.

Senator Marsha Blackburn responded to the deadly shooting with a statement on Twitter saying her office is ready to assist local officials, and to "join us in prayer for those affected." Blackburn said she is "heartbroken" by what took place.

AP Monday's tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10:13am.

A bystander near the Nashville site said he didn't witness any part of the shooting but saw police swarm the school building. He also said he watched as parents hugged each other and cried while on their phones outside the school.

Rachel Dibble, who was at the church as families found their children, described the scene as everyone being in “complete shock”.

“People were involuntarily trembling,” said Dibble, whose children attend a different private school in Nashville. “The children … started their morning in their cute little uniforms, they probably had some Fruit Loops and now their whole lives changed today.”

Kelly Stooksberry was at work at an office building less than a kilometre away from the Covenant School. As the building locked its doors, Stooksberry headed to the upper level and began to film people running toward the school.

"It was one of the most gut-wrenching things I've ever experienced in person," she said. The two videos, filmed around 11am US Central time before a reunification site was announced, show adults running across the street toward a police cordon.

John Amis/AP An ambulance leaves of Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville.

As of Sunday, there were 13 mass shootings in the US with four or more dead this year - killing 69 people. Since 2013, there have been at five mass killings at K-12 schools (elementary and secondary schools), according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The shooting on Monday in Nashville was a rare instance of a shooting at a Christian school. Only 6% of all school shootings have been at private schools of any type since 1999, according to Washington Post tracking.

It was not known what security measures were in place at the school. Most Christian schools have tried to harden their campuses, for instance by funnelling visitors through one locked central entrance, said Jeff Walton, executive director of the American Association of Christian Schools, which has about 700 member schools.

He said that where it is legal, many schools have staff members who carry weapons on school grounds. And he said the topic of school security is on the agenda at every conference he attends.

- By Kim Mueller, Brittany Shammas, Ben Brasch, Holly Bailey, Maham Javaid and Praveena Somasundaram