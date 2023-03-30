Barack Obama attacks Murdoch empire in tirade against media mogul

Former US president Barack Obama has accused Rupert Murdoch and his media empire of polarising society, stoking populism and leaving people “angry and resentful”.

In a speech in Sydney, the former president said partisan media and populist agendas had deepened divisions within Western societies.

In a wide-ranging address, he also spoke about the war in Ukraine, the rise of China and the dangers posed by artificial intelligence.

Obama identified changes to the media landscape as contributing to the growing polarisation of not only America but also many societies in the West, mentioning Fox News in the US and Sky in Australia.

READ MORE:

* Inside the simmering feud between Donald Trump and Fox News

* Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News commentators peddled election lies

* Murdoch confided Trump was going 'increasingly mad' as Fox pushed false claims

* Fox News helped create the Big Lie. As ratings slide, it can't escape it



“There’s a guy you may be familiar with, first name Rupert, who was responsible for a lot of this,” said the 61-year-old.

“But really he perfected what is a broader trend, which is the advent of cable [television], talk radio and then social media, the dissolution of the monopoly of a few arbiters of the news and journalistic standards that came out of the post-World War Two era.”

Traditional media had splintered to such an extent that it was now a “Wild West”, said Obama, who served two terms in the White House.

“If all you’re doing is watching one source of news – and by the way, in America you’re seeing progressives say: ‘Well we’re going to have our own news and our own perspective’ – you no longer have a joint conversation and a shared story.”

Ole Jensen/Getty Images Barack Obama has come out swinging at Rupert Murdoch’s influence.

Media organisations were pursuing clicks in order to attract audiences, he said, adding: “The easiest way to attract attention without having to have a lot of imagination, thought or interesting things to say, is just to make people angry and resentful and to make them feel as if somebody’s trying to mess with them and take what’s rightfully theirs.”

Increasingly sophisticated AI meant that images could easily be faked, further increasing the risk of disinformation and polarisation, Obama said.

He said that only his wife, Michelle, could tell whether deep fake audio recordings of him were false, and everyone else would think they were authentic. The increasing use of AI posed a particular threat to young people, who struggle to discern what is real and what is fake, he warned.

“To preserve democracies, we are going to have to spend a lot more time figuring out how we are educating our kids to sort out the differences between fact, opinion, falsehood, what looks real but isn’t. We’re going to have to train our brains to catch up to these new technologies,” he said.

Mary Altaffer/AP Obama blamed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire for deepening divisions in society.

‘You better have some good answers’

Economic inequality was at its highest level in the West since the 1920s, exacerbating divisions within societies and between nations, he warned, adding: “That is a recipe for polarisation and people are getting angry and frustrated and resentful.”

That groundswell of anger had led to the election of Donald Trump in the US, the popularity of Marine Le Pen in France, and Brexit in the UK, said Obama said.

Globalisation and the outsourcing of jobs have left many people feeling excluded, he said, adding: “It turns out, when people’s lives are disrupted, entire communities or entire industries feel disrupted, you better have some good answers for them – and we haven’t always had those.”