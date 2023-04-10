American woman banks $3 million on scratchies after spending life savings on daughter’s cancer treatment

Geraldine Gimblet, a Florida woman from Lakeland, is blessed.

On Friday (local time), it was announced by the Florida Lottery that Gimblet won the top prize of US$2 million (NZ$3.19m) from the US$2 million Bonus Cashword scratch-off game. But how she got the winning ticket is a miracle story in itself, where she used her life savings to help pay for her daughter’s cancer care.

Gimblet shared her story to Florida Lottery, saying, “At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double-check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!”

Her daughter added, “The day before my mum bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. My mum had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!”

The family’s good fortune came swiftly. Right after Gimblet’s daughter finished her cancer treatment, Gimblet went and bought a lottery ticket at Pipkin Road Beverage Castle the day after. Gimblet chose to receive a lump sum of US$1,645,000.

Pipkin Road Beverage Castle will receive a US$2000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.