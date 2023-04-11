Mother charged in case of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher at school

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot a teacher at a Virginia school in January has been charged criminally in connection with the case, and a special grand jury will be convened to explore others' conduct, authorities say.

Deja Taylor, 25, from the city called Newport News, is facing one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanour count of recklessly storing a firearm so a child could gain access to it. The weapon the boy used belonged to Taylor, authorities have said. If convicted, Taylor could face up to five years in prison on the felony and up to a one year on the misdemeanour.

Howard Gwynn, the Newport News commonwealth's attorney, said in a statement that he also has asked a judge to impanel a special grand jury to continue to probe any "security issues" that "may have contributed to this shooting," suggesting that the conduct of administrators or others who allegedly failed to act after being warned the boy had a weapon would be further scrutinised.

"The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance," Gwynn said in a statement. "The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law."

READ MORE:

* US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files US$40 million lawsuit

* 'I try to stay positive': US teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

* US boy, 6, who shot and wounded teacher in Virginia had 'choked' a teacher previously, lawyer says

* School downplayed warnings about 6-year-old before teacher's shooting, staffers say

* Family of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher break their silence



In a case that grabbed national attention, the boy brought the gun to school in a backpack on January 6 and shot his primary school teacher, Abigail Zwerner, during class at Newport News's Richneck Elementary School, police said. The case is one of a small number nationally where a student younger than 10 has shot someone at a school.

James Ellenson, an attorney for the boy's family, wrote in a brief email "my client will be turning herself in later this week," but did not offer comment on the charges. He said previously in an interview that the gun was stored with a trigger lock and placed on the top shelf of the mother's bedroom closet. He said it was unclear how the boy accessed the weapon. Authorities have said the mother purchased the gun legally.

Newport News police have declined to comment on the family's characterisation of how the gun was stored.

Supplied/AP Abigail Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, was shot on January 6.

The shooting spurred anger in Newport News and raised questions about school administrators' handling of the 6-year-old. Diane Toscano, Zwerner's attorney, has said that Richneck administrators failed to act on multiple warnings that boy had a gun or had made threats on the day he shot the teacher. Zwerner filed a US$40 million (NZ$64m) lawsuit last week accusing the school's former assistant principal and former principal and the county's former schools superintendent of gross negligence.

"There were failures in accountability at multiple levels that led to Abby being shot and almost killed," Toscano said in a statement on Monday (local time).

"Today's announcement addresses but one of those failures. It has been three months of investigation and still so many unanswered questions remain. Our lawsuit makes clear that we believe the school division violated state law, and we are pursuing this in civil court. We will not allow school leaders to escape accountability for their role in this tragedy."

The Newport News School Board voted to oust Superintendent George Parker III, and Richneck Assistant Principal Ebony Parker resigned in the wake of the shooting. The two administrators are not related. Briana Foster-Newton, Richneck's principal, is still employed by the school district but will move into a new role. Foster-Newton's attorney said the principal was not told of warnings the boy had a gun before the shooting.

In her lawsuit, Zwerner alleges school employees warned Ebony Parker on at least three occasions on the day of the shooting that the boy might have a gun. Zwerner claims she also told Ebony Parker that the boy had threatened to beat up a kindergartner and was in a "violent mood" in the hours before the shooting.

"Upon hearing that information, Assistant Principal Parker had no response, refusing even to look up at Plaintiff when she expressed her concerns," the suit alleges.

Ebony Parker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

John C. Clark/AP Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student.

One teacher, Zwerner alleges, searched the boy's backpack and told administrators he had a gun, possibly on his person at one point. Another teacher flagged to school officials that a worried student had told her the boy had a weapon and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone, the lawsuit alleges.

But the warnings failed to move school officials, who did not alert police, announce a lockdown, evacuate the school or take other action, the lawsuit alleges. Less than an hour before the shooting, a school guidance counsellor also asked the assistant principal to search the boy for the gun, but was rebuffed, according to Zwerner's lawsuit.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Zwerner had repeatedly asked Richneck officials for help with the boy, and that administrators downplayed warnings from her and other teachers about his troubling behaviour.

In the days before the shooting, a text message from Zwerner claimed the boy had smashed her phone "and admin is blaming me." Records obtained by The Post also indicated that he had been accused of trying to strangle his kindergarten teacher.

Gwynn has said the boy will not be charged in Zwerner's shooting, and legal experts said it was virtually impossible that he would be. Under Virginia law, a child under 7 is presumed not to have the intent to carry out an illegal act. The boy's family said in a previous statement that he has been receiving treatment at a mental health facility since the shooting.

The shooting occurred on a Friday afternoon shortly before 2pm as the school day was winding down.

Billy Schuerman/AP Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News.

In her only interview about the shooting, Zwerner told the Today show last month that she cannot forget the look on the boy's face as he pulled out the gun and opened fire. The boy was at his desk and Zwerner was teaching a lesson from a reading table, according to her attorney.

"I remember the gun going off. I remember feeling something," Zwerner said. "I was terrified. In that moment, my initial reaction was, 'Your kids need to get out of here. This is not a safe classroom any more.'"

The bullet tore through Zwerner's outstretched hand and lodged in her upper chest, she said. Zwerner said some of the 15 to 20 students in the classroom began screaming and the room was plunged into chaos.

Zwerner said she helped her students out of the classroom and then headed to the office, where she collapsed. The bullet had punctured one of her lungs and made it difficult for her to breathe, she said.

"I thought I had died," Zwerner said in the interview.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew later credited Zwerner with saving lives and said she was the last one to leave her classroom. He hailed her as a hero.

Pamela J. Branch, an attorney for Foster-Newton, the former principal, said in a statement that she was considering a countersuit against Zwerner. She alleged that a student in Zwerner's class had told her that the boy had a gun before the shooting but that Zwerner told him to "sit down and be quiet."

In a statement, attorneys for Zwerner said: "It sounds like the principal is now blaming Abby for getting shot."

Police said another school employee restrained the boy until law enforcement arrived.

Zwerner said in the interview that she has trouble making sense of the shooting, which she described as "surreal." She said she still has nightmares about it, and still does not have full use of the hand that was struck by the bullet.

"Some days are not so good days where I can't get up out of bed," Zwerner said. "Some days are better than others where I can get out of bed and make it to my appointments. From going through what I've gone through, I try to stay positive. I try to have a positive outlook on what's happened and where my future's heading."